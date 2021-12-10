Afghans Forced To Sell Houses, Body Organs Amid Worst Economic Crisis Under Taliban Rule

After the Taliban takeover in Afghanistan, the people of the country continue to face a financial crisis. In order to improve their financial conditions, the Afghans living under the Taliban interim government have been forced to sell whatever is left with them. In a new development, a placard stuck on a tree in Kabul showcases the plight of those living in the war-torn nation.

The placard stuck on the tree reads, "kidney for sale," ANI cited Khaama Press report. After the Taliban takeover, people have been left with unemployment and are forced to purchase expensive food items following unprecedented rise in goods price. Fuel prices in the country have soared and as the winter season is approaching, people are finding it very difficult to earn money in order to feed their family and also to keep the houses warm amid cold weather.

Afghans forced to sell houses and body organs

In an attempt to improve their economic conditions, people have been selling houses, furniture, and other equipment. The condition of Afghans has become so miserable that they are forced to sell their daughter and their body organs. Afghanistan, which has been witnessing malnutrition for decades, is presently witnessing a worsening hunger crisis.

Since the Taliban gained power in Afghanistan in August, the war-torn country is on the brink of mass starvation that aid groups have warned might kill a million children amid the freezing temperatures this season, ANI cited New York Times report. Last week, a report released by the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) and Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO), the agencies presented the food crisis in Afghanistan which showed that around 22.8 million people are likely to face life-threatening levels of food insecurity due to prolonged drought, conflict and economic collapse. Among these, around 8.7 million people are nearing famine in Afghanistan. Even though malnutrition has remained a constant problem in the war-ravaged country for decades, it has witnessed life-threatening levels after the Taliban took over Kabul.

(Inputs from ANI)

(Image: AP)