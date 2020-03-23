African Black Rhino Numbers Rise By Nearly 800 Over A Six-year Period: IUCN

The number of African black rhinos has risen by nearly 800 over a six-year period, according to a recent report by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN). According to the reports, conservationists have been trying to save the vulnerable species, which has been driven to near extinction by poaching. According to the IUCN, the black rhino population saw a yearly growth rate of 2.5 per cent between 2012 and 2018, with the numbers going up from 4,845 to 5,630.

While Africa’s rhinos are by no means safe from extinction, the continued slow recovery of Black Rhino populations is a powerful reminder that conservation works. – IUCN Acting Director General Dr Grethel Aguilar https://t.co/DP6UQN02Jh @IUCNRedList pic.twitter.com/swcStQaxsb — IUCN (@IUCN) March 20, 2020

The African Black Rhino remains Critically Endangered, but its population is slowly increasing as conservation efforts counter the persistent threat of poaching, according to today’s update of the @IUCNRedList https://t.co/uhff7nViHK pic.twitter.com/8Q04PrQuWW — IUCN (@IUCN) March 19, 2020

BREAKING NEWS: While the situation remains critical, conservation efforts bring cautious hope for African rhinos – @IUCNRedListhttps://t.co/x5nPtsHhEN pic.twitter.com/f4AUNmQpQb — IUCN (@IUCN) March 19, 2020

Critically endangered species

As per the reports, it was a slow recovery and the species remained critically endangered. The IUCN reportedly said that it expected the growth to continue over the next five years. A lot of attempts have been reportedly made to save the endangered species included relocating some individual animals from established groups to new areas to increase the species range. Some rhinos have also been moved out of their home ranges to avoid interbreeding.

Giraffes listed as "Vulnerable"

According to the IUCN, giraffes are now listed as "Vulnerable" after going extinct in 7 countries and suffering a 40 per cent decline in 30 years. Wildlife experts warned on February 20 that these gentle creatures now have only about 100,000 left across sub-Saharan Africa. Nubian and Kordofan giraffe, two sub-species of giraffe are listed as "Critically Endangered" and reticulated and Masai giraffe are categorised under ''Endangered''.

