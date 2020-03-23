The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

African Black Rhino Numbers Rise By Nearly 800 Over A Six-year Period: IUCN

Rest of the World News

The number of African black rhinos has risen by nearly 800 over a six-year period, according to a recent report by the IUCN with numbers up from 4,845 to 5,630.

Written By Sounak Mitra | Mumbai | Updated On:
African black rhino

The number of African black rhinos has risen by nearly 800 over a six-year period, according to a recent report by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN). According to the reports, conservationists have been trying to save the vulnerable species, which has been driven to near extinction by poaching. According to the IUCN, the black rhino population saw a yearly growth rate of 2.5 per cent between 2012 and 2018, with the numbers going up from 4,845 to 5,630. 

READ: Bengal Forest Dept Begins Vaccinating Rhinos & Captive Elephants After Deaths Of 5 Rhinos

Critically endangered species

As per the reports, it was a slow recovery and the species remained critically endangered. The IUCN reportedly said that it expected the growth to continue over the next five years. A lot of attempts have been reportedly made to save the endangered species included relocating some individual animals from established groups to new areas to increase the species range. Some rhinos have also been moved out of their home ranges to avoid interbreeding.

READ: Rhino Kills Forest Guard In Kaziranga National Park

Giraffes listed as "Vulnerable" 

According to the IUCN, giraffes are now listed as "Vulnerable" after going extinct in 7 countries and suffering a 40 per cent decline in 30 years. Wildlife experts warned on February 20 that these gentle creatures now have only about 100,000 left across sub-Saharan Africa. Nubian and Kordofan giraffe, two sub-species of giraffe are listed as "Critically Endangered" and reticulated and Masai giraffe are categorised under ''Endangered''.

READ: Bengal Forest Dept Begins Vaccinating Rhinos & Captive Elephants After Deaths Of 5 Rhinos

READ: Delightful Video Of Baby Rhino Playing With His goat Buddy Wins The Internet

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Janta Curfew
JANTA CURFEW: LEADERS REJOICE AT 5
Coronavirus
COVID19: KHAN REFUSES PAK LOCKDOWN
Coronavirus
PILOT LEAPS OUT OF COCKPIT
Subramanian Swamy
SUBRAMANIAN SWAMY ON COVID-19
Sachin Tendulkar
TENDULKAR HAILS PEOPLE'S EFFORTS
Varun Dhawan
BOLLYWOOD STARS AT 5 PM FOR 5 MINS