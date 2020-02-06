Delightful Video Of Baby Rhino Playing With His goat Buddy Wins The Internet 

A baby rhino and a goat named have become an online sensation after it was revealed that the two are best friends. In a video shared by the Indian Forest Services Officer, Susanta Nanda, the baby rhino is seen playing with the goat delightfully without causing the creature any harm. The two can be seen sprinting and chasing each other in a compassionate way.

Cross species friendship really happens in wild. More than the cute story, cute is their play.

Sometimes orphaned rhinos r given goat to play with & reduce stress. pic.twitter.com/OP03zMDHrW — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) February 5, 2020

Duo has won the internet worldwide

The duo that has won the world wide web with their cute video and can be seen having a good time in the 16-second clip. According to the reports, the two met when the orphan baby rhino was brought in the sanctuary. The rhino was too small to be able to play with older rhinos, and therefore he was introduced to the goat instead. The two have been inseparable since then, and they play tag and snuggle and enjoy taking a walk together in the protected forest area.

The clip shared by the forest official has garnered over 11.7k views and 1.4k likes as users widely circulated the heartwarming video of their odd friendship. Twitter users have flooded the comment section with adorable messages saying that the two animals portrayed the true value of friendship, and it looks like they share an unbreakable bond.

Lovely — Srinath Srinivasaiah (@hellosrinath) February 5, 2020

That's beautiful evening play time.. 😄😄 — Guru..🐜🐜 (@wanderrringmind) February 5, 2020

Some users were surprised at their unconditional love and praised the rhino for being playful and yet careful about not hurting the goat. The internet when gaga over the rhino trying to jump around like the goat called their friendship inspiring and cute.

Oh that little jumps of that cutie rhino 😍 — Doctor Doctor 🇮🇳 (@icedtea28) February 6, 2020

So nice, irrespective of his size he is trying to imitate the goat and participating!! — ambikananda (@AmbikaNanda5) February 5, 2020

That is adorable.. he's trying to leap like a goat! Love it thank you for sharing Susanta. — Linda Oraya (@_Oraya_) February 5, 2020

