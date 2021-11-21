Afrobeat Musician Davido To Donate N250 Million To Orphanages Across Nigeria

Afrobeats musician Davido will donate 250 million Nigerian Naira, which is around $608,000 to orphanages in Nigeria, as per the reports of BBC. The musician requested that fans who believe that he has given them hit songs donate money to a bank account he listed under his name earlier this week. However, the response was overwhelming which he did not expect. According to him, he shared the post jokingly and that it had exceeded his expectations as many fans sent him money. He then announced that the money will be given to the orphanages.

Davido shared a video on his Instagram announcing that he was overwhelmed by the response and that the money will be transferred to the orphanages in Nigeria. The musician stated that it was his intention to do this campaign every year on his birthday as a way to give back but didn't know how to start. He said that he has always believed in giving back and assisting others.

Many celebrities and fans have praised musician

Following Davido's declaration that he will be donating N250 million to orphanages across Nigeria, praise has poured in for the Afrobeats musician. Many celebrities and fans have also praised the musician for his goodwill. According to GhPage, Obi Cubana, a well-known Nigerian businessman, and Dele Momodu, a senior media figure, are among others who have praised the Nigerian artist for his generosity on social media.

Obi Cubana also gave money to Davido and reacted to the singer's move by writing on his Instagram page, "Davido donates 250m to orphanages! Do you see what we are talking about? A king will always be a king! We all rise by lifting others! It’s not about how much we have but having the mind to help when and where we can! Together, we can all make the world a better place!!!"

Afrobeats request for social media received a mixed response

Davido is one of the most well-known musicians in Africa. He has worked with worldwide singers like Chris Brown and Nicki Minaj and has received MTV and BET music awards. His request for social media received a mixed response, according to BBC. As some critics noted that how can a celebrity, who has 22 million Instagram followers, frequently flaunts his opulent lifestyle on the social media platform asks for money online.

Image: Instagram/@davido