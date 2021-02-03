After 2017 Devastation, Puerto Rico To Receive Disaster Mitigation Funds After Biden's Nod

US President Joe Biden's administration has moved to expedite the process to release more than $6 billion in disaster relief and protection funds to Puerto Rico, which suffered major devastation in 2017 after Hurricane Maria hit the island. President Joe Biden on Tuesday, in line with his pre-poll promise, approved to disburse $1.3 billion for projects that would help the US territory prepare against future hurricanes. Biden had earlier approved $4.9 billion as soon as he took charge on January 20.

Read: Officials: Suspect In 3 Puerto Rico Policemen Killings Dead

The previous administration of former President Donald Trump had created roadblocks for Puerto Rico to access the money granted to the island territory by US Congress over the possibility that the funds would be misused by the local administration. On January 20, before Trump left the White House, the Department of Housing and Urban Development approved the release of $4.9 billion in aid to Puerto Rico, but placed restrictions that made it harder for the island to access the money. As per reports, the Biden administration has eased the restrictions.

Read: Three Police Officers Killed In Puerto Rico During Traffic Stop

'We appreciate the effort'

Puerto Rico Governor Pedro Pierluisi on Tuesday thanked the current administration for expediting the process to release the money that would help the island to "build back better", referring to Biden's election slogan. "We appreciate the speed with which the administration of President Biden has worked to expedite the disbursement of federal funds to the Island. We will take advantage of every peso to improve our infrastructure and the quality of life of our people," Pierluisi said.

Read: New Governor Sworn In As A Wary Puerto Rico Demands Changes

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki during a press briefing on Monday said "Hurricane Maria funds, which was a question that was asked last week: The President has made clear — the status of them, I should say — that it is a priority for his administration to release this funding. We are working to do so. So that is in process."

Hurricane Maria struck Puerto Rico in September 2017 and is regarded as one of the deadliest natural disasters in the island's history. More than 3,000 people lost their lives and over $90 billion worth of properties were damaged.

Read: Puerto Rico To Lock Down Sundays, Close Marinas For Holidays

(Image Credit: Governor Pierluisi/Twitter)

