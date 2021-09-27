Brazil's Unvaccinated President Bolsonaro Self-isolates After Son, Ministers Get COVID

After Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro addressed the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on September 21, several members of his cabinet have tested positive for COVID-19. Unvaccinated Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has decided to remain in isolation at home, reported The Wall Street Journal on September 22. The decision came after his close aide, Health Minister Marcelo Querioga tested COVID-19 positive. He made the announcement on his Twitter handle.

Members of Bolsonaro's cabinet test positive for COVID

The government of Brazil said in a statement informed that Marcelo Quiroga was in good health and will remain in isolation in the United States, according to AP. Health Minister Marcelo Querioga in his tweet wrote, "I communicate to everyone that today I tested positive for #Covid19 . I will be quarantined in #EUA , following all health safety protocols. Meanwhile, the @minsaude will remain firm in the actions to fight the pandemic in Brazil. let's win this". Apart from the Brazilian health minister, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro’s son Eduardo Bolsonaro and Brazil’s Agriculture Minister Tereza Cristina have also tested positive for COVID-19, reported The Daily Beast.

Comunico a todos que hoje testei positivo para #Covid19. Ficarei em quarentena nos #EUA, seguindo todos os protocolos de segurança sanitária. Enquanto isso, o @minsaude seguirá firme nas ações de enfrentamento à pandemia no Brasil. Vamos vencer esse 🦠! 💪🏽🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/OIaK8hDPy6 — Marcelo Queiroga (@mqueiroga2) September 22, 2021

Cristina, the second member of the president’s cabinet announced on Twitter that about testing positive for COVID-19. Tereza Cristina in a tweet informed that she was feeling well and had tested positive for COVID-19. Furthermore, she informed that she had cancelled all her in-person appointments and will remain in isolation.

Eduardo, Bolsonaro's son, in a tweet indirectly blamed vaccines and said, "We know that vaccines were made faster than standard. I took the 1st dose of Pfizer and contracted COVID. Does this mean the vaccine is useless? I do not believe. But it's one more argument about the health passport. Studies on side effects and efficacy are now taking place." Brazil's attorney-general, Bruno Bianco, has also tested COVID positive.

Sabemos que as vacinas foram feitas mais rápidas do que o padrão. Tomei a 1ª dose de Pfizer e contraí COVID.



Isso significa que a vacina é inútil? Não creio. Mas é mais um argumento conta o passaporte sanitário.



Estudos sobre efeitos colaterais e eficácia estão ocorrendo agora. pic.twitter.com/98vaZbiRMT — Eduardo Bolsonaro🇧🇷 (@BolsonaroSP) September 24, 2021

Bom dia! Informo a todos que testei positivo para #Covid19. Estou bem. Cancelei meus compromissos presenciais e permanecerei em isolamento durante o período de orientação médica. — Tereza Cristina (@TerezaCrisMS) September 24, 2021

Addressing the 76th UNGA, Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro dismissed allegations levelled against his government for not handling the COVID pandemic properly, according to AP. Speaking at the UNGA, Bolsonaro showed the recent data that indicated less deforestation in the Amazon. As per the AP report, the Brazilian President went against the rule of the General Assembly by participating in the session without receiving the COVID-19 vaccination.

With inputs from AP

Image: Twitter/@govbrazil