Brazil's Unvaccinated President Bolsonaro Self-isolates After Son, Ministers Get COVID

After the Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro addressed the 76th United Nations General Assembly, several members of his cabinet have tested positive for COVID.

After Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro addressed the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on September 21, several members of his cabinet have tested positive for COVID-19. Unvaccinated Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has decided to remain in isolation at home, reported The Wall Street Journal on September 22. The decision came after his close aide, Health Minister Marcelo Querioga tested COVID-19 positive. He made the announcement on his Twitter handle. 

Members of Bolsonaro's cabinet test positive for COVID

The government of Brazil said in a statement informed that Marcelo Quiroga was in good health and will remain in isolation in the United States, according to AP. Health Minister Marcelo Querioga in his tweet wrote, "I communicate to everyone that today I tested positive for #Covid19 . I will be quarantined in #EUA , following all health safety protocols. Meanwhile, the @minsaude will remain firm in the actions to fight the pandemic in Brazil. let's win this". Apart from the Brazilian health minister, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro’s son Eduardo Bolsonaro and Brazil’s Agriculture Minister Tereza Cristina have also tested positive for COVID-19, reported The Daily Beast.

Cristina, the second member of the president’s cabinet announced on Twitter that about testing positive for COVID-19. Tereza Cristina in a tweet informed that she was feeling well and had tested positive for COVID-19. Furthermore, she informed that she had cancelled all her in-person appointments and will remain in isolation.

Eduardo, Bolsonaro's son, in a tweet indirectly blamed vaccines and said, "We know that vaccines were made faster than standard. I took the 1st dose of Pfizer and contracted COVID. Does this mean the vaccine is useless? I do not believe. But it's one more argument about the health passport. Studies on side effects and efficacy are now taking place." Brazil's attorney-general, Bruno Bianco, has also tested COVID positive. 

Addressing the 76th UNGA, Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro dismissed allegations levelled against his government for not handling the COVID pandemic properly, according to AP. Speaking at the UNGA, Bolsonaro showed the recent data that indicated less deforestation in the Amazon. As per the AP report, the Brazilian President went against the rule of the General Assembly by participating in the session without receiving the COVID-19 vaccination. 

With inputs from AP

