After Capitol Riots, Similar Scenes Emerge From Canada As People Protest COVID Mandate

As thousands of people gathered in Canada’s capital Ottawa to protest against prime minister Justin Trudeau’s COVID-19 mandates, the Canadian Defence Minister Anita Anand called the scenes "reprehensible" as demonstrators danced on the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. She stressed that, "The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier and National War Memorial are sacred sites for our country. I urge all Canadians to treat them with solemnity, out of respect for those who have fought and died for Canada."

The images and videos that emerged from Canada over the weekend appeared similar to the mayhem witnessed outside US Capitol Hill last year. From vandalising national flags to parenting disrespecting monuments with sentimental heritage, the demonstrators last year on 6 January 2021 blasted through US Capitol Hill to protest baseless 'voting fraud' in the 2020 presidential elections. Now, a year later, opposing the COVID-19 mandate in Canada, similar scenes were recorded in Canada with media reports stating that streets were crowded with vehicles and people gathered near Parliament Hill.

Earlier, the country’s Chief of the Defence Staff Gen Wayne Eyre on Sunday said he was “sickened” at the sight of demonstrators at Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in the Canadian capital. Sharing his criticism on Twitter, Eyre also called out the protesters desecrating the National War Memorial. Canada’s Chief of the Defence Staff noted that “generations of Canadians” have fought and even lost their lives for the rights of the citizens such as free speech but “not this”. He said, “Those involved should hang their heads in shame.”

I am sickened to see protesters dance on the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier and desecrate the National War Memorial. Generations of Canadians have fought and died for our rights, including free speech, but not this. Those involved should hang their heads in shame. — General / Général Wayne Eyre (@CDS_Canada_CEMD) January 29, 2022

Michael Cooper did not apologise, said he supports peaceful protests

Additionally, Conservative Member of Canadian Parliament Michael Cooper also clarified his presence at the “freedom convoy” rally protest against Coronavirus mandates. While thousands of truckers and others against the cross-border vaccine mandates and other public health restrictions rolled into Ottawa on Saturday, Cooper reportedly attended the event and even gave coffee to some of the attendees even though some of the protesters carried signs and flags containing symbols of hate.

However, Cooper triggered fresh criticism against him after an image went viral showing the lawmaker giving an interview with a demonstrator caring a defaced Canadian flag featuring a Swastika. As the backlash against Cooper grew, Edmonton and St. Albert's mayors released a joint statement calling out the MP to apologise. On Sunday, Cooper released a separate statement saying he does not support the “evil” that the symbol showcases.

Without apologising for attending the protest, Cooper clarified, “I did an impromptu interview with CBC. Moments later I learned from social media that unbeknown to me, someone with whom I’m not associated had been standing some distance behind my back holding a flag with an evil symbol on it. Had I seen the symbol, I would have condemned it, as I do now.”

He added, “Nazism is the purest form of evil and I have always condemned it fully. Whoever flew this flag is personally responsible for that reprehensible decision and should be eternally ashamed of him or herself. He or she does not represent the thousands of peaceful protesters who waved Canadian flags and acted responsibly. I stand with them…”

Meanwhile, media reports on Saturday stated that Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his family have left their home in Ottawa and shifted to a secret location after a large-scale protest opposing COVID-19 vaccine mandates. ‘Freedom Convoy’ started as a protest against a vaccine requirement for cross-border truckers emerged into a large demonstration against Trudeau’s government’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

