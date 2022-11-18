After North Korea's Missile Launch, Russia Says US & Allies 'testing' Pyongyang's Patience

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Friday that Moscow is concerned over the ongoing situation on the Korean Peninsula and North Korea's missile launches. He added that Washington and its allies were testing Pyongyang's patience. According to Sputnik, Ryabkov further said that the theme of the denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula was curtailed at the initiative of the US.

"It is like they [the US and allies] are testing Pyongyang’s patience. We are following developments with concern. And we note that the work in those formats that were previously used to use the theme of the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula was curtailed at the initiative of Washington. But this does not mean that there are no contacts at all; they will continue at the New York site," Ryabkov told reporters.

The diplomat blamed the United States for not taking any measures to control the situation around the peninsula, saying that Washington is "comfortable" with the current situation in the peninsula, but "Russia is not". Speaking on North Korea's latest missile launch, Ryabkov said that the sides should move away from confrontation.

"First of all, we remind you that the Russian position in favour of developing a certain scheme for moving forward and away from the constantly recurring confrontational spiral around what is happening in the region has been repeatedly stated, developed, and modified. In each of its elements, it is a demonstration that we are committed to a diplomatic, political way forward—as an alternative to this escalation," Ryabkov told reporters.

North Korea's missile could have reached US territory, avers Japanese Defense Minister

This development comes as Pyongyang launches a new intercontinental ballistic missile that is believed to have landed in Japan's exclusive economic zone near the island of Hokkaido. Following the incident, Japanese Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada averred that the missile could have travelled over 15,000 kilometres (9,320 miles) and blasted into US mainland if it had been launched in a different direction.

North Korea's missile launches 'needlessly' increasing tensions: White House

Meanwhile, the White House has issued a statement saying that North Korea's ballistic missile is "needlessly" increasing tensions and can destabilise regional security. After getting a brief on the entire situation, US President Joe Biden said, "His national security team will continue close consultations with allies and partners—building on the President’s trilateral meeting on Sunday with Prime Minister Kishida Fumio of Japan and President Yoon Suk Yeol of the Republic of Korea."

Image: Twitter/@ASECONDCHANCE