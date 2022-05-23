After Taliban's New Decree To Cover Faces, Female Anchors Go Virtual On TV In Afghanistan

On Sunday, the Taliban's latest mandate demanding female television presenters to cover their faces was implemented by news channels in Afghanistan. However, the female presenters appeared on TV in the form of virtual images rather than in person. TOLO News stated that it regards appearances of female presenters on television as virtual rather than the genuine presence of women, and therefore, maintains its stance on the matter. This comes at a time when the Taliban's latest draconian norm ordering female news presenters appearing on television to cover their faces while delivering news has been receiving backlash from across the world.

It is pertinent to mention here that some female news presenters in Afghanistan's major television broadcasters went on air without covering their faces on Saturday, thereby defying the extremists' draconian decree by doing so. Many television stations have raised dissatisfaction over the Taliban's new rule. Shamshad TV chief of news Abid Ehsas stated that their female colleagues are scared that if they conceal their faces, the next thing they will be told is to stop working. A female presenter stated that the Taliban's latest order has devastated the hearts of female presenters, and many now believe they have no future in this country. She further claimed that she is considering emigrating and that many experts will be forced to quit as a result of such orders.

Afghan women take to street to protest against Taliban's new mandate

The Taliban had previously issued an official decree requiring female staff members of the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) to wear the hijab in their offices, as well as limiting Afghan women's access to make-up and reproductive rights, with a ban on education for girls in grades 6 and above. Hundreds of Afghan women are protesting the Taliban leader's new ban on hijab-wearing women. The Taliban has threatened the women that if they don't obey the order, their parents would be punished and imprisoned, according to media reports.

Since the Taliban gained control in Afghanistan in August last year, they have been accused of committing atrocities against Afghan women, depriving young girls and women of humanitarian rights. The Taliban-led administration has been violating human rights and women's rights. The UN mission in Afghanistan has voiced concern over the situation, claiming that it goes against numerous promises that the Taliban did that all Afghans' human rights, including women's rights, will be respected and protected.

Image: AP