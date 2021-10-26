After Wang Yi-Mullah Baradar Meet, China Provides $1 Million Aid To Afghanistan

China has extended an aid of $1 million to Afghanistan and has further promised additional humanitarian aid worth $5 million to the war-torn nation. The announcement of providing aid to Afghanistan comes a day after high-level talks between China and the Taliban in Doha.

Taliban Spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid has confirmed the development and revealed that the aid will be used for medicine and food in the country, ANI reported, citing Tolo News.

China provides $1 million to Afghanistan

Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid in a statement informed that both sides discussed the situation of Afghanistan. During the meet, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Taliban Deputy Prime Minister Mullah Baradar discussed Afghanistan's economic and political situation, ANI reported citing Khaama Press News Agency report.

The announcement of giving aid of $1 million to Afghanistan comes after the second public meeting between Mullah Baradar and Wang Yi in Doha.

Wang Yi expressed hope that the Taliban will show openness and tolerance. Furthermore, he highlighted that all the ethnic groups and factions must work together for a 'peaceful reconstruction', reported ANI citing Global Times. Moreover, the Chinese Foreign Minister also urged the United States and the West to lift sanctions on Afghanistan.

The meeting between the Taliban and the Chinese Foreign Minister comes at a time when the Taliban are still struggling to gain international recognition. China is among the few countries in the world that have started to engage with the Taliban.

Taliban has repeatedly urged the international community to engage with them. Ever since the Taliban took control of Afghanistan in August, the humanitarian crisis in the country has escalated. UN agencies have raised concerns over the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan.

Taliban Deputy PM Hanafi meets Deborah Lyons

On 23 October, Abdul Salam Hanafi, the second Deputy Prime Minister of Taliban's interim government, held a meeting with the UN envoy to Afghanistan, Deborah Lyons. During the meeting, Hanafi and Lyons discussed the situation in Afghanistan and provisions for humanitarian aid.

Confirming the meeting, Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said that Deputy Prime Minister Abdul Salam Hanafi met the UN envoy to Afghanistan, Deborah Lyons, on Saturday, ANI reported citing Tolo News. Zabihullah Mujahid informed that the two sides discussed the situation in Afghanistan, humanitarian aid and the banking system in the country.

Inputs from ANI

Image: AP