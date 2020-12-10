Ahead Of EU Summit, Erdogan Says Threats Of Sanctions On Turkey Does Not Concern Him

Ahead of an EU Summit, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on December 9 accused the European Union of never acting honestly towards his country and said that Ankara is not concerned by any economic sanctions that the bloc might impose on it. The EU is set to consider sanctions against Turkey, which the bloc says has failed to help end a row with Greece and Cyprus over potential gas resources in the eastern Mediterranean. On Monday, the EU foreign ministers informed that they have left the decision of sanctions for their upcoming December 10 meeting.

While speaking to international media reporters ahead of a visit to Azerbaijan, Erdogan said, “The EU has never acted honestly, it has never kept its promises [towards Turkey]. But … we have always been patient. We are still being patient”.

The Turkish president added that any sanctions decision that can be taken against Ankara do not concern him as much. Erdogan said that Greece had “run” from negotiations with Turkey despite agreeing to resume talks over their conflicting maritime claims. Further, he also added that on the eastern Mediterranean, Turkey will continue to protect whatever their rights there are.

“It is never possible for us to compromise here. But if Greece really acts honestly as a neighbour, we will continue to be available at the table,” he further added.

Turkey-EU relations

Meanwhile, relations between Turkey and the European Union have not been at its best for the past several months over Ankara's "illegal" gas exploration expeditions in the Mediterranean Sea, especially in areas claimed by the EU-member state Greece. Turkey and the EU are also at loggerheads over the Cyprus island issue, which is currently being controlled by Ankara in the north and Athens in the south since the 1974 Turkish invasion. EU is also contemplating sanctions over Erdogan's recent visit to Turkish Cypriot island, a move which angered the bloc.

Turkey and the European Union are both members of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), which makes the row even more distressing for both sides. It remains to be seen how Ankara and Brussels would take their relationship forward, if the EU goes ahead with the planned sanctions during the forthcoming Summit on December 10-11. Previously, European Council President Charles Michel has warned Turkey not to play “cat and mouse” by withdrawing ships before EU summits, only to redeploy them afterwards.

