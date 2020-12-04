Turkey Sending Mercenaries To J&K To Help Pakistan, Erdogan Paying Fighters: Greek Report

After continuously failing to internationalise the issue of India's internal matter of Kashmir in a bid to help its friend Pakistan, reports have emerged stating Turkey is now preparing to send its fighters in East Syria to Kashmir. According to a report titled ‘Erdogan sends mercenaries to Kashmir’ in Pentapostagama, a greek journalist has stated that this is part of Ankara's attempt to extend its influence to Muslims in South Asia amid President Erdogan's ongoing steps to challenge Saudi Arabia's dominance of the Islamic world.

'Turkey has started preparing its gangs'

Pakistan was the second country in the plan, as Ankara and Islamabad prepare for a permanent presence of surface units and aircraft of the Pakistani Defense Ministry in the Turkish operation "Shield of the Mediterranean", with which Erdogan hopes to plunder Greek lands and plots of land from Greece, the report states.

"Turkey has started preparing its gangs in Syria to send them to Kashmir after Karabakh to fight for Pakistan and against India," the report says. Citing ANF, the Pentapostagama quoted local sources to say that Abu Emsa, who is the head of the brigade of Suleiman Shah, a gang that joined the Syrian National Army (SMO), 5 days ago told its members in Afrin that the Turkish state wishes to strengthen Kashmir.

Abu Emsa said Turkish officers would also ask the commanders of other SMO gangs to state the names of those who would like to go to Kashmir. He said those leaving his gang would join the list and receive $ 2,000 in funding. He told members of his gang he met in Schiege that Kashmir is as mountainous as Karabakh.

India slams Erdogan's Kashmir remarks

In September, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was slammed by India for his remarks on Kashmir during United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session, saying the latter's speech constitutes "gross interference" in India's internal affairs and is "completely unacceptable". Taking to Twitter hours after Erdogan raked the Kashmir issue in the UNGA, India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, TS Tirumurti, said Ankara should learn to respect the sovereignty of other nations and reflect on its policies more deeply.

In the last one year, Pakistan-ally Turkey has used several platforms to raise the issue of Jammu and Kashmir. However, India, time and again, has told the west-Asian country that the Kashmir issue is an internal matter of India.

(With agency inputs)