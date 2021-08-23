Ahmad Massoud Warns Taliban: 'Don't Want War But Resistance Will Fight If No Negotiations'

Amid the prevailing war-like situation in Afghanistan, National Resistance Front of Afghanistan leader Ahmad Massoud has warned the Taliban to join the negotiation table or else be ready for a fight. National Resistance Front of Afghanistan leader Ahmad Massoud is leading the resistance against the Taliban after they took over Afghanistan following the capture of Kabul.

Now, according to reports, Ahmad Massoud is hoping to hold negotiation with the Taliban, however, he also said that his forces are ready to fight against the insurgent group. Massoud was quoted saying, "We want to make the Taliban realize that the only way forward is through negotiation." The Anti-Taliban leader also added that he does not want a war to break out. "They want to defend, they want to fight, they want to resist against any totalitarian regime," said Mossad on the National Resistance Front of Afghanistan.

Notably, Mossad also denied the involvement of his forces in the recent attack on the Taliban in the northern province of Baghlan bordering Panjshir. Afghan media reported that Pul-E-Hesar, Banu, and Deh-e-Salah districts were taken back by resistance from the Taliban, with up to 60 Taliban terrorists being killed or injured in the fight. As per Mossad, the killing of the Taliban fighters was done by a local militia group.

Ashraf Ghani's Brother Hashmat Claims Ahmad Massoud Won't Fight Taliban

Recently, Former President Ashraf Ghani's brother Hashmat Ghani Ahmadzai speaking to Republic TV claimed that Ahmad Massoud has accepted the truce with the Taliban and that he will not fight a battle against them. "Ahmad Massoud has just agreed to a peace negotiation. He is not going to fight the Taliban. He has agreed to send a delegation to meet the people in Panjshir," said Hashmat Ghani adding that Massoud will meet the Taliban leadership tomorrow to come up with a solution to avoid any war.

'Hundreds of fighters' heading to Panjshir Valley: Taliban

The Taliban has said that hundreds of its fighters are heading for the Panjshir Valley, which is currently the centre of the resistance in war-ravaged Afghanistan. Hundreds of "mujahideen" are heading towards the state of Panjshir to control the province, as reported by ANI.

The Taliban entered Kabul last week after a month-long offensive, prompting the civilian government to collapse. After the fall of the Ashraf Ghani government, Panjshir remains the epicentre of the resistance led by Ahmad Massoud and Amrullah Saleh, the first vice president from Ghani's cabinet. As per ANI, members of the Taliban are waiting for an order to attack the holdout Panjshir province northeast of the Afghan capital of Kabul.

Civilians Join Northern Alliance To Fight Taliban

On August 23, several Afghan civilians were seen taking to the streets demonstrating against the Taliban. The civilians came in support of the Northern Alliance and former Vice President Amrullah Saleh, who has challenged the terrorist group. According to Republic TV's exclusive report, heavy fighting took place and around 300 Talibs were killed in the attack in Andarab. The escalations in resistance against the terrorist group have also been witnessed from Kapisa located in North-East Afghanistan.

(Image Credits: AP/AhmadMoussad-Facebook)