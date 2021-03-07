Air France Flight Makes Emergency Landing In Bulgaria After Indian Passenger Assaults Crew

An Indian passenger onboard the Air France flight en route from Paris to New Delhi was taken off the aircraft on Friday, forcing the flight commander to immediately land the plane in Sofia Airport of Bulgaria. The passenger, flight crew alleged was aggressive in his behaviour while he allegedly also assaulted an attendant.

An official at the National Investigation Agency, Ivailo Angelov said "The passenger who is an Indian citizen began to act up immediately after the take-off. He quarrelled with co-passengers while also assaulting a flight attendant and was hitting the cockpit's door."

Charged with 'endangering flight safety'

The passenger has been charged with 'endangering flight safety' and the court in Bulgaria will conduct a hearing on the matter. If convicted, he is likely to face up to ten years in prison. Meanwhile, the Air France flight resumed its journey to New Delhi after the passenger was deboarded.

Angelov has now said that "We are probing what might be the reason for his actions and what was his motive. However, there is no reasonable explanation for his behaviour." While the name of the passenger has not been revealed, his act of hitting the cockpit's door could have led to any tragic incident. The decision by the flight commander was prompt and intended for the safety of other passengers.

