How A Flight Attendant And CIA Officer Fell In Love, Married And Spent 50 Years Together

In one of the most interesting love stories, a 23-year-old stewardess met the love of her life, a CIA officer, during a flight from Paris to New York. According to CNN, Jocelyne Nowaski and Tyler Harding met in 1970 during a flight back from Paris to New York. Tyler was asked to monitor the security on the plane due to increased worries about hijacking following the September 6, 1970 incident, the second instance of mass aircraft hijacking. Jocelyne saw Tyler and was immediately impressed by his good looks and charm.

Read: Florida Man Creates 'flat Tom Rug' From 'Tom And Jerry', Netizens Can't Wait To Buy

Jocelyne tells CNN that she thought she stood no chance with Tyler because of her colleagues from Sweden, who all, according to her were more beautiful and good-looking. The other thing that stopped Jocelyne from approaching Tyler was that he was a passenger and it was against the policies of the airline she worked with. However, it was not just Jocelyne who was struck by feelings because Tyler too was thinking about her the entire duration of the flight.

Read: Cristiano Ronaldo Portrait Created With Rubik's Cubes By Russian Artist Goes Viral: WATCH

According to Jocelyne, Tyler would try to engage her in conversations each time she passed him on the plane. At one point, Tyler even went to Jocelyne and asked her out on a date. However, Jocelyne politely declined the offer saying she can't go out with passengers and she doesn't even know if he is married to someone or not. Tyler reminded Jocelyne that he was technically an air marshal and not a passenger, but couldn't impress her. He then showed her his passport, which back then consisted of a 'dependents' column. But Jocelyne didn't budge and Tyler left for his seat.

Before the plane landed in New York, Jocelyne was tasked with serving one last drink to passengers. When Jocelyne reached Tyler's seat, she got so nervous that she poured hot tea on his pants. She immediately rushed to the cabin to get some tissue papers. Tyler jokingly told her that now she must go out with him, to which Jocelyne nervously laughed.

Read: How To Animate Your Old Photos: MyHeritage's 'Deep Nostalgia' Feature Is Going Viral

Tyler proposed

Jocelyne shared the incident with her colleague Mala, who was attending the first class. Mala advised her to invite Tyler to her Brooklyn apartment, where she had scheduled a party a week after landing in New York. Jocelyne gave Tyler the address and then never saw him until the next week. Tyler arrived with his friend, who was also on the flight monitoring security.

Jocelyne and Tyler talked for hours about their childhood and other things before the young officer proposed to her. Jocelyne said yes and took Tyler to meet her parents. The couple decided it was too soon to marry and continued with their busy schedule. They would meet every once in a while. In 1971, Tyler proposed once again and this time they did marry and are still living together for five decades.

Read: Delivery Driver's Tearful Video Makes People Emotional, Netizens Send Money To Help

