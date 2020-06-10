Al Qaeda's AQIS Draw India Plans With Bangladesh-based Scholars For 'lone Wolf' Attacks

Global terror group Al-Qaeda's affiliate in South Asia has pumped massive online content through its websites in its attempts to reach and instigate the "like-minded" to launch "lone wolf" attacks on the government, security agencies, businesses, Hindutva leaders and "certain categories of persons" in India, news agency ANI has reported.

Citing recent intelligence inputs, the agency said Al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) has pushed a large team of Bangladesh-based Islamic scholars and clerics to create content that they are broadcasting using similarly named profiles on web-based platforms. The Bangladesh chapter of AQIS appears to have recently uploaded series of videos on a website which provides a detailed strategy for planning and executing successful "Lone Wolf attacks in furtherance of Global Jihad."

"Similar content is regularly uploaded on their online forums, magazines and social media channels to reach like-minded persons in Bangladesh and India, and instigate them to launch Lone Wolf Attacks," the input reads.

A lone actor, lone-actor terrorist, or lone wolf is someone who prepares and commits violent acts alone, outside of any command structure and without material assistance from any group.

Security beefed up

After receiving the intel, security agencies have reportedly beefed up security and have asked all units tasked with VVIP security to keep a strict check on visitors.

"Personnel have been asked not to panic in case of any such attack and work as per predefined contingency plan," another input released after input of lone wolf attack says.

AQIS challenge

In response to the rise of Daesh (ISIS) in Iraq and Syria, Al-Qaeda chief Ayman Al-Zawahiri announced the creation of Pakistan-based AQIS in September 2014 with India-born Asim Umar as its leader. The group is focussed in Pakistan, India, Myanmar, and Bangladesh. Although Pakistan-sponsored terror groups like Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammad have been the most active in the region, AQIS pose a threat since its local affiliates in Bangladesh have gained ground over the years.

(With ANI inputs)

