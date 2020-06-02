Taliban And Al Qaeda Ties Remain Despite US-Taliban Deal, Claims UN Report

A UN report said that the ties between the Taliban, especially its Haqqani network branch, and al Qaeda remain close even after a peace deal signed with the United States. The report claimed that the Taliban regularly consulted with al Qaeda during negotiations with the United States and offered guarantees that it would honour their historical ties.

The independent UN sanctions monitor said that the ties stemmed from friendship, intermarriage, shared struggle and ideological sympathy. The report suggested that the success of the US-Taliban agreement may depend upon the Islamic fundamentalist group’s willingness to encourage al Qaeda to put a stop to its current activities in Afghanistan.

The US-Taliban pact was weaved around American troops withdrawal from Afghanistan and the Taliban’s promise to not let al Qaeda use Afghan soil for activities threatening the security of the US. The report said that if the Taliban honoured the pact, it may prompt a split between pro- and anti-al-Qaeda camps.

No date for complete withdrawal

Last week, US President Donald Trump reiterated his wish to completely pull out the US troops stationed in Afghanistan, adding that he has not set a specific date for it. During a White House press conference, Trump said that the US security forces have been there for 19 years and have been acting as police and not soldiers.

“We’re really not acting as soldiers; we’re acting as police. And we’re not sent over there to be policemen. But we’re there 19 years. And, yeah, I think that’s enough. And they understand,” said Trump.

The US President emphasised that the government is having “very positive” talks with the stakeholders, adding that they want to bring soldiers back home not only from Afghanistan but from other countries as well. However, when Trump was asked whether the Thanksgiving holiday on November 26 was a target date for full withdrawal, he said that he has no target.

“No. I have no target. But as soon as reasonable. Over a period of time but as soon as reasonable,” added Trump.

