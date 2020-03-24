COVID-19: Alaska Orders All Arriving Travellers To Self-quarantine To Curb The Spread

In a bid to stop the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, Alaska on March 23 announced a new mandate. As per reports, the new mandate states that anyone entering the state from the outside must self-quarantine themselves for 14 days. State officials also reported that the state now has 36 confirmed coronavirus cases.

Implementing stricter measures

According to reports, four of the 36 cases announced seem to be community spread rather than originating elsewhere. The new quarantine mandate goes into effect from March 25. According to the mandate, all people arriving in Alaska must proceed from the airport to a quarantine location such as a residence or a hotel room. All incoming passengers will have to fill up a form that will state where they plan to quarantine themselves.

The state has also announced another mandate prohibiting close contact between all people outside of families. The Alaskan town of Anchorage is under a ‘hunker down’ order wherein all the residents are asked to stay at home and some businesses have been asked to close. As per reports, the state mandate orders that all businesses, congregations or gatherings where individuals are within 6 feet of each other must cease all operations. The mandate also prohibits gatherings of more than 10 people.

According to reports, Governor Mike Dunlevy said that the coronavirus required at least some temporary vigilance so that health-care facilities can build up the capacity needed to tackle the rising number of cases. These new mandates have been issued as the government faces pressure from medical professionals to order more restrictions before COVID-19 patients overburden the states limited health facilities. As per reports, the Alaska State Medical Association, which has almost 500 members, supported a statewide shelter in place policy as requested by more than 120 physicians in a letter to the governor on March 21.

