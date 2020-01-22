US 2020 Census Begins In Remote Fishing Village On The Coast Of Alaska

The US 2020 Census has officially begun in Toksook Bay, a remote fishing village on the coast of Alaska along the Bering Sea as per the reports. US Census Bureau has gathered in the southwestern rim of Alaska in rural areas of the state to begin count of every person and hand them the questionnaire.

US Census Bureau Director Steven Dillingham started the first count with a tribal elder, Lizzie Chimiugak Nenguryarr, 90 as the first household in the nation’s once a decade count, as per the official report of Alaska's Census Bureau. Dillingham reportedly said that the 2020 Census is critically important. No matter where one lives, they need to be counted. From the most remote parts of the country to the most urban, there is too much at stake and the authorities are working to make sure everyone can respond and can have the opportunity to shape their communities’ future.

Read US Senate Rejects Proposal For John Bolton's Testimony In Impeachment Trial

Read Thousands-strong Hong Kong Protest Cut Short By Clashes

US Constitution mandates census

The US Constitution mandates census of the population to be conducted every 10 years. Reports suggest that census statistics are subsequently used to determine the number of seats each state holds in the US House of Representatives and manage billions of dollars in federal funds to be allocated by state, local, and federal lawmakers every year for the next 10 years.

As per the reports from the last census, the population of Tooksook Bay, Alaska was estimated to be 590 and had risen to 661 in 2017 headcount. The census Bureau started tallying Alaska’s most remote residents in January as the frozen grounds makes it convenient for the federal government’s door knockers to get around far flung communities to ask people their name, sex, age, race and other demographic information.

Alexie Jimmie, 76, whose family reportedly was amongst first to settle in the village in 1964 said that people were excited about it as the future of Toksook Bay and their community will be shaped by the result of the census. He said that he is hopeful that Census Bureau makes it to every home so everybody is counted, that is very important.

Read Dispute Over Rules Erupts On Impeachment's First Full Day

Read US: Thousands Take Part In Women's March Against Inequality, Trump