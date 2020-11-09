Albert Einstein Won Nobel Prize For Physics On This Day In 1921; Read Details

On this day, November 9 in 1921, German-born theoretical physicist Albert Einstein was named the winner of the Nobel Prize for Physics for his explanation of the photoelectric effect. Much to people surprise, the scientists never received the prize for his iconic theory of relativity but got it for the photoelectric effect, which introduced ‘photons’ to researchers. An interesting twist to the tale came when Einstein, who was lecturing across Japan, did not show up at the function to collect the prize.

What is the Photoelectric effect?

The photoelectric effect refers to the emission, or ejection, of electrons from the surface of, generally, a metal in response to incident light. Einstein published had published his work n the effect back in March 1905.

Why did he not receive it for the Theory of Relativity?

Einstein’s theory of relativity came in 1915, a time when Germany was battling allied forces in the First World War. With anti-Semitism on the rise, Einstein, who was both a Jew and pacifist, became the obvious target. In addendum, the complexity of his theory gave critics a chance to blatantly denounce it.

The situation reached a crisis point in 1921 when paralyzed by indecision, the Nobel Committee decided it was better not to award a prize at all than to give it to relativity. The arguments raged for another year until a compromise was reached and Einstein was awarded for his services to Theoretical Physics, and especially for his discovery of the law of the photoelectric effect.

Read: Nobel Prize In Physics 2020 To Be Announced Today: Remembering 1921 Winner Albert Einstein

Read: Unseen Pic Of The Day: Rabindranath Tagore In A Rare Picture With Albert Einstein

What does the Nobel Prize Committee say?

“During the selection process, the Nobel Committee for Physics decided that none of the year's nominations met the criteria as outlined in the will of Alfred Nobel. According to the Nobel Foundation's statutes, the Nobel Prize can in such a case be reserved until the following year, and this statute was then applied. Albert Einstein, therefore, received his Nobel Prize for 1921 one year later, in 1922, the Nobel Prize wrote on its official website.

(Image credit: www.nobelprize.org)

Read: Go To School Imran Khan! In Massive Goof-up, Pakistan's Prime Minister Attributes Rabindranath Tagore's Quote To Kahlil Gibran

Read: First Black Hole Image Puts Einstein's Famous Theory Of General Relativity To Test