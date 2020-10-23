Unseen Pic Of The Day: Rabindranath Tagore In A Rare Picture With Albert Einstein

Rabindranath Tagore is one of the most influential authors, poets, and the first non-European to receive the Literature Nobel Prize. He was also regarded as "the Bard of Bengal" and scholars and historians widely admire his works. We recently stumbled upon a rare 1930 picture of the noble laureate Rabindranath Tagore along with Albert Einstein. The picture shared by one of the fan pages has been going viral on social media.

In the picture, Rabindranath Tagore ca be seen smiling for the camera along with Albert Einstein. Tagore can be seen wearing a simple long dress and having long hair and beard. He can also be seen holding an envelope in his hand. Albert Einstein, on the other hand, can be seen wearing a white shirt, a tie and a three-piece suit.

Along with the picture, the caption also read as “The image was taken in 1930. Here Dr Rabindranath Tagore can be seen with Albert Einstein”. It added, “Rabindranath Tagore was the writer of India’s national anthem and was also known as Gurudev, Kabiguru, and Biswakabi. One of his quotes to help us endure the pandemic read as: ‘Faith is the bird that feels the light when the dawn is still dark’”. Take a look at Albert Einstein and Rabindranath Tagore's unseen photo below.

Seeing this post, netizens went all out to shower love and appreciation. The post shared by the fan page went on to receive several likes and comments from netizens. Some netizens went on to laud the picture, while some went on to comment with many emojis. One of the users wrote, “What an amazing photo!” while the other one wrote, “lovely”. Take a look at a few more comments below.

About Rabindranath Tagore

Tagore wrote in Bengali and English while experimenting with different genres of literature. He is a poet, novelist, essayist, short story writer, playwright, educator, musician, spiritualist, lyrist, and singer. Tagore's Gitanjali: The Anthology of Poetry is considered to be a celebrated gift of labour for the whole of humanity. Tagore is also hailed by his incredible poetry, songs, and drama to reflect his real-life challenges.

