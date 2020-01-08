Ukraine International Airlines Plane Crashes In Tehran; All 180 Aboard Dead

A Ukrainian aircraft with at least 180 people aboard crashed on January 8 due to technical glitches just after taking off from Tehran's Imam Khomeini airport, according to Iranian media reports. As per the reports, all 180 passengers on board the PS752 airliner have died. A spokesperson for Iran's Civil Aviation Organisation, Reza Jafarzadeh told the media that rescue teams have been immediately sent to the spot near the airport where the aircraft Boeing 737 belonging to Ukraine International Airlines crashed.

Ukraine International Airlines plane crashes in Tehran shortly after takeoff

Plane was heading towards Kiev

Head of Iran's emergency services, Pirhossein Koulivand said that the plane was on fire and they have sent rescue officials to the site hoping that they would be able to save some passengers. According to preliminary information by Iranian media agency, the plane was heading towards Kiev and had 180 passengers including crew members.

BREAKING: Iranian news agencies report that a Boeing 737 passenger airplane, belonging to Ukraine International Airlines has crashed near Tehran's Imam Khomeini airport. 180 passengers and crew were onboard.

Iran:Ukrainian airplane carrying atleast 170 passengers and crew which crashed near airport in capital, Tehran.

