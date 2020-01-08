The Debate
Ukraine International Airlines Plane Crashes In Tehran; All 180 Aboard Dead

Rest of the World News

A Ukrainian aircraft with at least 180 people aboard crashed on January 8 due to technical glitches just after taking off from Tehran's Imam Khomeini airport.

Plane

A Ukrainian aircraft with at least 180 people aboard crashed on January 8 due to technical glitches just after taking off from Tehran's Imam Khomeini airport, according to Iranian media reports. As per the reports, all 180 passengers on board the PS752 airliner have died. A spokesperson for Iran's Civil Aviation Organisation, Reza Jafarzadeh told the media that rescue teams have been immediately sent to the spot near the airport where the aircraft Boeing 737 belonging to Ukraine International Airlines crashed.

Plane was heading towards Kiev

Head of Iran's emergency services, Pirhossein Koulivand said that the plane was on fire and they have sent rescue officials to the site hoping that they would be able to save some passengers. According to preliminary information by Iranian media agency, the plane was heading towards Kiev and had 180 passengers including crew members.  

 

Military airplane crashed

A Sudanese military transport plane crashed in West Darfur state on January 3 reportedly killing 18 people which includes four children. The plane crashed five minutes after taking off from an airport in the state capital of El Geneina. According to the international media, the aircraft was delivering aid to the area, which had been badly hit by the violent clashes between the ethnic groups. The army spokesperson, Amer Mohammed al-Hassan, said that among the victims there were seven crew members, three judges and eight civilians and four children aboard the flight. It is still not clear why the Antonov 12 aircraft crashed. But Hassan added that an investigation is being conducted to get clarity on the mishap. 

