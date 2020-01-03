Sudan: 18 Killed In Military Transport Plane Crash In West Darfur

A Sudanese military transport plane crashed in West Darfur state on January 3 reportedly killing 18 people which includes four children. The plane crashed five minutes after taking off from an airport in the state capital of El Geneina. According to the international media, the aircraft was delivering aid to the area, which had been badly hit by the violent clashes between the ethnic groups. The army spokesperson, Amer Mohammed al-Hassan, said that among the victims there were seven crew members, three judges and eight civilians and four children aboard the flight. It is still not clear why the Antonov 12 aircraft crashed. But Hassan added that an investigation is being conducted to get clarity on the mishap.

Sudan initiates investigation

Sudan State Prosecutor told the media on December 22 that the country has initiated an investigation into crimes committed in the Darfur region by members of the previous government under former President Omar al-Bashir. A criminal case has also been opened against former President Omar al-Bashir on charges of crimes against humanity in Darfur informed Attorney General Taj Al-Sir Ali Al-Hebr in a press conference in Khartoum. The General Prosecution has filed a criminal case against al-Bashir and former Defence Minister Abdel-Rahim Mohamed Hussein besides 51 other defendants accused of committing crimes in Darfur, he elaborated. Legal procedures have started to bring back former chief of National Intelligence and Security Service Salah Abdallah from Egypt, he added. The prosecutor said that all leaders of the former regime will face criminal cases with punishments including death penalties, noting that perpetrators of such crimes cannot be released on bail.

Darfur genocide

The International Criminal Court in Hague had issued an arrest warrant against al-Bashir for allegedly committing war crimes and crimes against humanity in the Darfur region on March 4, 2009. A charge of genocide was also added to the arrest warrant in 2010. Meanwhile, Sudan's new transitional government has vowed to establish peace in conflict-hit regions, including Darfur. The Former Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir was convicted by the country's court on December 14 on charges of corruption and illicit possession of foreign currency. He has been sentenced to two years of detention in a reform facility.

