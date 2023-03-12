Almost 2 Lakh People In Thailand Hospitalised Due To Air Pollution; Bangkok In Haze Shroud

According to the Thai Public Health Ministry, haze pollution has caused respiratory illnesses in over 31,000 people in Bangkok and 1.4 million across the country since January 1, 2023. Dr Pathomporn Siraprapasiri, Inspector-General at the Ministry, announced on Friday that the Ministry is collaborating with the Health Department and the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration to support the Department of Disease Control's measures for controlling air pollution.

Data obtained from public hospitals and the BMA's Medical Service Department indicate that there are currently 31,695 patients in Bangkok and 1,449,716 patients nationwide experiencing symptoms caused by air pollution. "Of them, 2,252 people were diagnosed with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, 8,692 people with eczema, 8,309 with stroke, 4,800 with conjunctivitis or pink eye, 1,770 with pneumonia, 1,107 with bronchitis, 1,830 with pharyngitis, 672 with nasal cryotherapy, 129 with asthma, 114 with influenza, 89 with ischaemic heart disease and 1,877 with lung cancer," reported Bangkok Post citing Pathomporn.

Thai Interior Minister Anupong Paojinda announced on Saturday that if the levels of hazardous pollution caused by ultra-fine particles do not improve soon, work-from-home measures will be put in place in Bangkok. As of Saturday, the levels of fine particulate matter (PM2.5) in Bangkok and several provinces were classified as severe.

According to Pinsak Suraswadi, Director-General of the Pollution Control Department (PCD), over 50 areas in Bangkok, such as Bang Khun Tian and Din Dang districts, were categorised as orange zones on Saturday. PM2.5 levels in these areas ranged from 51 to 78 microgrammes per cubic metre (Ng/m3).

What is the cause of the pollution?

The rise in fine dust particles has been attributed to sudden weather changes in the capital, along with smoke from forest fires in neighbouring countries.

The Pollution Control Department (PCD) has advised residents to keep an eye on dust levels, particularly between March 15-18, when winds could carry fine dust particles from outside the city and worsen the issue. Meanwhile, Interior Minister Anupong Paojinda proposed that people in Bangkok should work from home, as suggested by City Hall earlier if the PM2.5 problem does not improve soon. This measure would also reduce the number of vehicles on the road and thus decrease pollution. The Minister has recommended implementing the policy first for the private sector, then expanding to government offices if necessary.

Praphan Phongkiatkul, president of the Indoor Air Quality Association, has also advised people to wear face masks as a basic form of protection.

General Anupong emphasised the need for strict measures to reduce fine dust pollution caused by slash-and-burn practices in forest and farming areas, as well as industrial activities and construction work in cities and provinces, reported Bangkok Post. He also suggested a potential ban on certain types of vehicles during specified times on the roads.

The minister recently accompanied Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha on a helicopter tour over forest areas near the border where slash-and-burn activities were frequent. On Thursday, March 9, he called on farmers to stop burning crops and help tackle the dust pollution issue.

Athapol Charoenshunsa, acting chief of the Department of National Parks, Wildlife, and Plant Conservation, stated that bushfires, particularly those in Kanchanaburi, have aggravated the dust pollution problem, which has also deterred tourists from visiting. He added that at least 30% of visitors have avoided major tourist attractions in the province since the onset of the dust problem