Amazon Launches Samuel L Jackson Voice Feature In Alexa In US

Amazon has launched Samuel L Jackson's voice feature in the new range of Alexa devices for its US customers. The Hollywood superstar's dulcet tones were added as an option as part of Alexa's Celebrity Voice Progam, which launched on December 12. Samuel's voice won't replace Alexa's altogether, it can be requested on-demand. To get things started you can summon Alexa and tell her: "Alexa, introduce me to Samuel L Jackson". One can then ask Alexa to know if the star has a favorite hobby, or what it was like making Star Wars, or how he got the part of Nick Fury. Daily commands such as 'Alexa, ask Samuel for the Weather', 'Alexa, ask Samuel to play some music' or 'Alexa, ask Samuel for the news' are also facilitated. Moreover, you can also make small talk with the star, and simply tell him 'hello' or ask him if he's having a nice day.

Read: Michael Keaton, Samuel L. Jackson, Maggie Q To Star In 'The Asset'

"He's in the cloud baby! Hollywood legend Samuel L. Jackson is here to add some fun and entertainment to your Alexa experience. Just ask and Samuel will give you the weather, play your favorite music, tell jokes, and more. Get to know Samuel, ask him about his movies, and learn more about life in Hollywood. To get started, just say 'Alexa, introduce me to Samuel L. Jackson," read a post on Alexa's blog.

Read: Samuel L Jackson Backs Quentin Tarantino Over N-word In His Films

Explicit version of Samuel's voice

Moreover, there's an explicit version of Jackson's voice, but there's also a clean, family-friendly alternative. Since its been launched, people have already been trying it out and sharing Jackson in action on social media. The new voice costs just $0.99 for US users. As per reports, other celebrity voices 'will cost $4.99 after an introductory discount'.

Read:

Read: Samuel L Jackson Claps Back At Scorsese's Comment On Marvel Films

Samuel L. Jackson is ready to take over as the voice of Alexa for the introductory rate of .99. Purchase the skill/app and say, "Alexa, introduce me to Samuel L. Jackson" to get started. https://t.co/iCuvyJC6Jc



Get the best #Alexa tips, deals & news, https://t.co/EYlm2h2Xz6 pic.twitter.com/XcJvwlukTN — CreamCityDigital (@AmazonAlexaTips) December 13, 2019

Read: Samuel L.Jackson Responds To Martin Scorsese's Comment On Marvel Films