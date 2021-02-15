Ambassadors To Myanmar Jointly Call Forces To 'refrain From Violence' Against Protesters

Australia and New Zealand also joined the statement issued on February 14 by the Amabsaddors to Myanmar calling on security forces in Southeast Asian nation to refrain from violence against the anti-coup demonstrators and the civilians who are organising nationwide protests demanding the release of government leaders after the military seized power. Ambassadors to Myanmar from Australia, Canada; the Delegation of the EU and European Union Member States with presence in Myanmar: Denmark, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, and Sweden; New Zealand; Norway; Switzerland; the United Kingdom; and the United States signed the statement issued on Sunday.

The 17 Amabassdors wrote, “We call on security forces to refrain from violence against demonstrators and civilians, who are protesting the overthrow of their legitimate government. We unequivocally condemn the detention and ongoing arrests of political leaders, civil society activists, and civil servants, as well as the harassment of journalists.”

“We also denounce the military’s interruption of communications, as well as the restriction of the Myanmar people’s fundamental rights and basic legal protections. We support the people of Myanmar in their quest for democracy, freedom, peace, and prosperity. The world is watching,” they added.

UN HRC adopts resolution on Myanmar military coup

The United Nations' top rights body on February 12 voted for a stringent resolution criticising Myanmar’s military coup and demanded the restoration of the civilian government along with the immediate release of Southeast Asian nation’s State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi. The resolution, ‘deploring’ the military taking over power in Myanmar, the UN adopted a resolution by consensus among the Human Rights Council’s 47 members. It called for the “the immediate and unconditional release of all persons arbitrarily detained," and "the restoration of the elected government."

“The council took an important step today by passing a resolution against the coup and urging respect for democratic and human rights. The resolution rightly called on the Myanmar military to release those arbitrarily detained, including Aung San Suu Kyi. But, it failed to address the most necessary condition for change: accountability,” Grant Shubin, legal director of the Global Justice Center said in a statement.

