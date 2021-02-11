Medical Students Should Lead Vaccine Drive As Ambassadors: Karnataka's Health Minister

Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar on Wednesday said that the medical students in the state should get vaccinated first and must lead the Covid-19 vaccine drive as its ambassadors. Sudhakar opined that the students should we the responsibility of encouraging the common people to get vaccinated. State Health Minister also unveiled the respiratory intensive care unit (ICU) in a view of improving health infrastructure in Karnataka.

Medical students should get vaccinated first

After the inauguration of obstetric triage at Vani Vilas Hospital in Bengaluru, Sudhakar asserted, "Medical students in the state should lead the COVID-19 vaccine drive as its ambassadors by getting vaccinated. If medical students take the vaccine, other staff will be inspired by the students to receive vaccine shots. "Some students are citing exams as a reason for not getting the vaccination. But there is no link between exams and vaccines. Since there are no side effects, students should owe the responsibility of boosting the morale of the public to get the vaccine."

Earlier on Tuesday, BBMP Administrator Gaurav Gupta and Commissioner Manjunatha Prasad flagged off the second phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive in the state for the health workers and frontline workers under Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP). Gupta and Prasad themselves get vaccinated at Raj Kumar Glass House at BBMP head office premises to boost the confidence of the locals on Vaccine.

Karnataka's health infrastructure is improving

The Minister has also informed that has improved the health infrastructure in the last seven-eight months. He further added, "There were 3000 oxygenated beds under health department and 4,500 under medical education department earlier. Today we have 30,000 oxygenated beds under both departments together. Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has decided to prioritise the health sector in this budget as well." [Sic.]

The state government which was ranked first until recently in inoculating the number of beneficiaries has not dropped down to number fourth. According to the data released by the state Health Ministry, only 41% of the assignee have been vaccinated. However, the Union Health Ministry has instructed the state Health Ministries to complete the phase 1 vaccination drive by March 6, 2021.

(With ANI inputs)