American Citizen On-air 'confesses' Plotting Venezuelan President Maduro's Capture

Venezuela state TV broadcasted a “confession video” of a US citizen in which he admitted to being involved in the plan to overthrow Maduro regime in a coup. Luke Denman, one of the 13 people captured by the authorities, said in the video that he was hired to help Venezuelans take back control of the country.

Denman, a former US special operations forces member, appeared to explain that the plan was to take Maduro out of the country by taking control of an airport. The ex-Green Beret said that he was hired by an American military veteran Jordan Goudreau to train Venezuelans in Colombia before returning to Caracas to accomplish the mission.

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro held a press conference after the video was shown on state television and accused US President Donald Trump of trying to overthrow him. Calling Trump the “direct chief” of invasion, Maduro assured that the US citizens would have a fair trial but did not disclose the whereabouts of the detainees.

Trump denied the government’s involvement in what Venezuela called a failed armed incursion and captured two American “mercenaries”. The US State Department lashed out at Maduro for allegedly cooking up a “melodrama” to distract people from problems festering inside crisis-hit Venezuela.

Ex-Green Beret claims responsibility

A former Green Beret, Jordan Goudreau, had taken the responsibility for the “failed attack” aimed at overthrowing Maduro. Goudreau along with retired Venezuelan Capt. Javier Nieto posted a video from an undisclosed location saying the “daring amphibious raid” was launched from the border of Colombia deep into the heart of Caracas.

Goudreau claimed that their units have been activated in the south, west and east of Venezuela and 60 of his men are still on the ground. Meanwhile, Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaidó denied his involvement with ex-Green Beret saying he has “no relationship nor responsibility for any actions” taken by the US war veteran.

