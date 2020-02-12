Two Dolphins Found Dead With Bullet & Stab Injuries In Florida

Two dolphins were found dead in the United States with bullet and stab injuries. According to reports, one dolphin was discovered by biologists in Naples, Florida. It appeared to the biologists at the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission that the animal had been fatally wounded by some sharp object or a bullet. However, it is not yet clear as to when and where the dolphins were exactly killed.

Earlier, experts from Emerald Coast Wildlife Refuge discovered a dolphin with a bullet wound on its left side on the coast of Pensacola Beach in Florida. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Office of Law Enforcement has announced a reward of USD 20,000 to anyone who helps them find the person or persons responsible for the deaths.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, 29 dolphins with fatal injuries have been found dead in different locations in the United States since 2002.

According to the World Wildlife Fund, "Dolphins play an important role in keeping their environment in balance. They eat other animals, mainly fish and squid, and are themselves a source of food for some sharks and other creatures. Without dolphins, the animals they prey on would increase in number, and their predators wouldn’t have as much to eat. This would disrupt the natural balance in the food chain and could negatively affect other wildlife and the health of the ocean environment."

In December last year, a sperm whale died with 100 kg 'litter ball' found in its stomach filled with fishing nets, rope, packing straps, bags and plastic cups. The whale was found dead off the coast of Harris, a southern part of the Scottish Hebridean islands of Lewis and Harris. According to reports, the whale was a subadult male who died on sandbanks on the morning of November 28.

