Amid COVID-19 Lockdown, Museums Across Globe Offer Virtual Tours

Amid the growing number of countries going into complete lockdown due to coronavirus outbreak, with museums and galleries shuttered down, there are some which can still be accessed online with ease from home. Even in countries that are not yet in lockdown, such as the UK, businesses have been encouraged to close temporarily. As per reports, musicians and theaters have already started to stream performances online as most of the live performances have been cancelled or postponed.

Parisian museum offers three virtual tours

The Parisian museum offers three virtual tours, as per reports. The virtual visitors can explore the gallery’s Egyptian Antiquities collection of artifacts or can take a look at the Galerie d’Apollon. It was was recently restored in Louvre known for its high-vaulted ceiling with paintings including “Apollo slaying the serpent Python” by Delacroix.

The Vatican museum offers an online view of Michelangelo’s paintings in the Sistine Chapel. As per reports, visitors can also get a 360-degree tour of the Vatican’s collection of classical sculptures in its Pio Clementino and Chiaramonti museums. It offers a virtual tour around the Smithsonian’s gallery of 23,000 artworks which includes a collection of portraits of US presidents and first ladies. The gallery also includes photographic portraits of American cultural icons such as Ella Fitzgerald and Louis Armstrong.

It is the second-largest museum in the world and offers a one-take video journey of five hours. As per reports, the museum includes nearly three million art and culture artifacts, which includes paintings by 17th-century Dutch artist Rembrandt, such as “The Return of the Prodigal Son”. Meanwhile, coronavirus pandemic has taken over 16,000 lives worldwide.

