Spain: Fitness Instructor Conducts Rooftop Exercise Amid Coronavirus Lockdown, Watch Video

Coronavirus outbreak has halted usual life of many people across the world, impacting their day to day functioning. However, a video from Spain that is doing rounds on social media shows how some people have started accepting to live with the restrictions in order to experience something normal. The viral video shows a health instructor helping a hundred others from a rooftop in a housing complex in Spain to help them get their exercise.

The viral video

The video has garnered more than 1 million views and has received 56,000 likes since it was first shared on March 15. The video came days after Spain declared a national emergency to tackle the outbreak in the country.

In Seville, Spain, residents of an entire apartment complex couldn't leave their homes due to the quarantine.



So a fitness instructor went up to a rooftop and held a workout class.



Neighbors joined in from their windows and balconies.pic.twitter.com/Ez0iF7vwf3 — Muhammad Lila (@MuhammadLila) March 15, 2020

Read: Coronavirus Outbreak: Indian-Americans Set Up Helpline, Volunteer Groups Across US

This is just amazing. — Kabul (@Kabuls) March 15, 2020

This is awesome! I've been communicating with my gym about getting workouts to do at home on my own. — Jalene LaMontagne (@LaMontagneLab) March 15, 2020

Read: Most Airlines Could Go Bankrupt By End Of May, Says CAPA Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Spain is among the countries that are most affected by the virus outside mainland China. According to reports, there are 7,177 active cases of coronavirus in Spain, of which 272 patients remain under critical condition. Spain has lost 294 lives due to the virus so far while it has successfully treated 517 persons.

Read: WHO Shares Mental Health Considerations During Coronavirus Outbreak

In another video from Spain that was going viral on Sunday showed people coming out in their balconies to applaud and cheer for health workers who have been working hard to fight COVID-19. People came out to laud the health workers as part of a challenge that was launched on social media under the hashtag #AplausoSanitario.

Read: Video Of People Applauding And Cheering For Health Workers In Spain Goes Viral

