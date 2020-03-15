Video Of People Applauding And Cheering For Health Workers In Spain Goes Viral

As the world is scrambling to battle the coronavirus spread, in these hard times there are few moments of gratitude and hope that can be cherished by all across the globe. Recently, a video from Spain went viral on social media where people on their balconies can be seen cheering and applauding for healthcare workers. The video was shared by a user named Sarah Cowie and has since garnered more than 97,000 views and has received 3,500 likes.

Coronavirus response in Granada, Spain. Everyone went out onto their balconies at 10pm exactly to applaud, cheer and thank the work of the emergency services during the outbreak so far. Simply amazing ❤️🇪🇸#coronavirus #CoronaVirusUpdates pic.twitter.com/OYYuCBIICU — Sarah Cowie 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇪🇺 (@sarahc440) March 14, 2020

According to reports, Spain will go under partial lockdown starting from Monday which is part of a 15-day national emergency plan to combat the coronavirus outbreak in the region, which is currently the hotspot of the disease. People came out to laud the health workers as part of a challenge that was launched on social media under the hashtag #AplausoSanitario. People came out in their balconies at 10pm and started applauding and cheering for workers helping the country battle the outbreak.

spain is paying tribute to all the health professionals that are fighting really hard against coronavirus #AplausoSanitario #COVIDー19 pic.twitter.com/2VseMbysuO — gerard (@cinnamonsmiler) March 14, 2020

In Madrid, from my son pic.twitter.com/jyNf6vvx4E — mamatronic ☮️ (@mamatronic1) March 14, 2020

From my friends in Rincon de la Victoria. Volume up pic.twitter.com/WwZefjBncj — The Egg Man 🇪🇺 (@Theeggman48) March 14, 2020

Coronavirus outbreak

According to reports, Spain is the second most affected country in Europe after Italy. Spain has so far recorded 6,391 coronavirus cases, of which 5,678 are still under observation. So far 196 people have lost their lives in the country, while 517 patients have been treated successfully.

The novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, has claimed more than 5,800 lives across the world and has infected over 1,56,000 people globally since it first broke out in December 2019. China is the most affected country in the world as experts believe that the virus originated from a seafood market in Wuhan city, the epicentre of the disease, where animals were reportedly being traded illegally. Iran and South Korea are the other countries that are most affected by the virus outbreak.

