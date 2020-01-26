Andrea Leadsom Appears On TV Show To Talk About Coronavirus, Looks Confused

British Conservative politician Andrea Leadsom appeared on an international news channel to talk about deadly coronavirus, as per reports. The business secretary appeared on television on January 24 and seemed to be very confused. She stated that it was "huge concern" to the rest of the world that the outbreak of the deadly coronavirus.

She stated, "As I understand it we are now routinely checking all flights from Wuhan" just after she said that she is aware of the city in China is under complete lockdown. She actually confused it as previously she said that the city is in lockdown and then stated that they are routinely checking flights coming from Wuhan.

China expanded its travel ban

Meanwhile, China has expanded its travel ban to a total of 13 cities stepping up in its efforts to curb the deadly coronavirus, international media reported. The deadly infection has killed 41 people and infected more than 1000 people.

As of Saturday, Chinese officials have placed a ban on 13 cities, out of which 12 are in Hubei Province. The ban has also restricted the travel of many as 56 million people amid constant fears that transmission rate will accelerate due to increased travel during the Lunar New Year.

Not a global health emergency: WHO

Many people stayed home with temples, major tourist sites and movie theatres all shuttered as authorities sought to limit the spread of the virus. The virus has also spread outside China infecting people in Japan, Thailand, South Korea, United States, Australia, France, Malaysia, Singapore, Nepal, and Vietnam. However, the global Health Agency WHO has said that it was too early to declare it a global health emergency. While speaking to an international media outlet, WHO Chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the organisation is not declaring it as public health emergency of international concern as while it is an emergency in China, it has not yet become a global health emergency.

