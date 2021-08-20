Angela Merkel Urges Russian President Putin To Free Jailed Kremlin Critic Alexei Navalny

In a significant development, German Chancellor Angela Merkel urged Russian President Vladimir Putin to free his jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny on the anniversary of a poisoning attack on the politician, whose life was saved by Berlin doctors. The statement holds relevance as Putin denies ordering the poisoning act and refuses to use Navalny's name in public too. Through the years, Kremlin has referred to the celebrated opposition leader as a "defendant".

German leader urges Russia to free Alexei Navalny

Standing next to Putin at a Kremlin joint press conference, Merkel said, "I demanded from the Russian leader that he free Navalny. And I made clear that we will keep doing that."

Alexei Navalny is an opposition leader and vehement critic of the very entrenched Putin-led government. The Russian lawyer sought economic reforms, a fight against corruption and redressal to prevalent domestic issues in the country. In 2016, Navalny had even announced his intention to contest opposite President Vladimir Putin in the Presidential Elections, 2018. However, Russian election officials had formally barred him, deeming that 'he was not eligible to run for elections'.

Vladimir Putin justifies Navalny's detention

Putin denied Navalny was jailed for his political activity, further claiming he was behind bars for "criminal offences". He has said that the judicial decision of "the Russian Federation should be treated with respect". Putin also said that the fight against corruption "should not be used to achieve political goals".

The Russian supreme leader, in power since 2000 implied that Navalny's work politicised Russia's battle against corruption, on the other hand, millions of Russians who 'follow' Navalny on social media believed he sought to uncover the riches of Russia's political elite which is contrary to the socialist overview of the Russian apparatus.

The exchange between Russian and German leaders holds key relevance after the United Kingdom on August 19 announced new sanctions against several figures it says are Russian security agents that were involved in the poisoning.

Alexei Navalny suspicious arrest in Germany

Navalny was arrested on his return to Russia in January. He had been in Germany for several months, where he was receiving treatment after surviving a nerve agent poisoning attempt on his life, which, it has been claimed, was carried out by Russian agents. The Kremlin (home and symbol of the government of the Russian Federation), however, has outrightly denied such involvement; but it has also ruled out any criminal investigation in the poisoning episode. Nevertheless, his bravery in returning to Russia after barely surviving assassination and his subsequent travails in prison have earmarked him as an anti-Putin icon.

Alexei Navalny's alleged poisoning

In August 2020, Navalny along with his wife Yulia Navalnaya was on a flight from Tomsk to Moscow. He fell ill during the flight, following which he was admitted to a hospital. Navalny's aides alleged that he had been poisoned and demanded his transfer from Russia to Germany for treatment.

Russian doctors ruled out poisoning but when Navalny reached Berlin, German doctors concluded that he was poisoned using Novichok, a Soviet-era nerve agent. Navalny recovered following weeks in a medically-induced coma. Navalny continued his criticism of the Russian state from Germany and claimed that Russian President Vladimir Putin was behind his poisoning.