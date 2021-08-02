Anthony Fauci Warns Of Worsening Situation In US As COVID Cases Rise, Urges Vaccination

US top infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci issued a dire warning on Sunday saying that more “pain and suffering” will be witnessed as coronavirus cases continue to rise across the United States fuelled by the highly contagious delta variant. Although, Fauci added that he doesn’t foresee more lockdowns in the US. Biden’s White House’s chief medical adviser said in his televised remarks, “So we’re looking, not, I believe, to lockdown, but we’re looking to some pain and suffering in the future because we’re seeing the cases go up, which is the reason why we keep saying over and over again, the solution to this is get vaccinated and this would not be happening.”

Fauci warned, “If you look at the acceleration of the number of COVID-19 cases, the seven-day average has gone up substantially.” He stressed, “You know what we really need to do, Jon, we say it over and over again and it's the truth: We have 100 million people in this country who are eligible to be vaccinated who are not getting vaccinated.”

“We are seeing an outbreak of the unvaccinated,” he continued. "We've really got to get those people to change their minds, make it easy for them, convince them, do something to get them to be vaccinated because they are the ones that are propagating this outbreak,” he said in broadcasted remarks with CBS’ ‘Face the Nation’ on Sunday.

Fauci also expressed concerns saying that somehow, those unvaccinated people have to change their minds, and the administration has to make it easy for them, convince them, do something to get them to be vaccinated as soon as possible. “Because they are the ones that are propagating this outbreak,” US top infectious diseases expert said.

Florida records highest single-day of COVID cases since pandemic hit

Fauci’s remarks came as Florida broke the record of the COVID-19 caseload with 21,683 new confirmed cases on Saturday despite a high rate of vaccination. It is the state’s highest single-day total since the start of the pandemic, according to US broadcasters. The US CDC meanwhile scrambled to instate the indoor masks mandate for the vaccinated, notably in areas classified as having “substantial" or “high” rate of delta variant transmission. “The surge in cases is impacting everyone in the country,” Fauci said, adding that more “pain and suffering” is on the horizon.