Antonio Guterres Asserts 'UN With People Of Lebanon' Ahead Of Visit To Crisis-hit Country

United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed full support for the citizens of Lebanon in a video message ahead of his visit to the Middle Eastern country. Guterres will be travelling to the Middle Eastern country to discuss how best the UN can help the country overcome its ongoing crisis and promote peace, justice and human rights.

Lebanon has been reeling under a severe economic and political crisis that was compounded by a massive blast in the country's capital, Beirut, last year. The explosion that was caused by a large amount of ammonium stored at the Beirut port had killed over 200 people, rendered hundreds of thousands homeless, and caused damages worth over $15 billion.

Ahead of his visit, Guterres stated, “I am coming to Lebanon with one simple message: the United Nations stands with the people of Lebanon.”

Next week I will be traveling to Lebanon with one simple message: the @UN stands with you.



I look forward to engaging with people from all backgrounds & communities to discuss how we can best help to overcome the crisis and promote peace, justice & human rights. pic.twitter.com/Plkr4CmG3J — António Guterres (@antonioguterres) December 17, 2021

The UN Secretary-General, who is expected to reach Lebanon on Sunday afternoon and stay until Wednesday, highlighted the fact that long-term solutions can only be found within Lebanon.

“It is essential for leaders to put the people first, and implement the reforms needed to set Lebanon back on track, including efforts to promote accountability and transparency, and root out corruption,” the UN chief said.

Children threatened by violence in Lebanon

As per a new assessment released on Friday by UNICEF, nearly one million children in Lebanon are at risk of violence as the crisis worsens. As families struggle to cope, one in every two children is in a significant danger to physical, psychological, or sexual assault, the report stated. The number of child abuse cases and exploitation addressed by UNICEF as well as partners increased by 44% from 3,913 in October 2020 to 5,621 a year later.

According to a poll by UNICEF partner groups, documented incidences of child labour increased by over half, or 53%, and the problem is now the group's top protection priority. Children as young as six years old are already working on fields, on the sidewalks, and selling illegal gasoline, UNICEF revealed, placing them in danger of catastrophic burns or death.

In addition to this, teenage girls in Lebanon are in danger of being married off, with one out of every five Syrian females aged 15 to 19 married. In the previous three years, the percentage of women and girls getting help for gender-based violence has climbed dramatically: from 21% in 2018 to 26% in 2019 and 35% in 2020.

In Lebanon, the UN is working to safeguard children from violence, exploitation, and trafficking by decreasing poverty, boosting access to social assistance, education, and healthcare, and collaborating with authorities to enhance protective services. During his Lebanon trip, Guterres will meet several officials and groups to explore how effectively the UN can help the nation in overcoming the crisis and promoting peace, security, justice, prosperity, as well as human rights.

(Image: AP/Shutterstock)