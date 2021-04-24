Apple Announces COVID-19 Vaccination For Employees At Offices

Apple Inc. on April 23 announced that it was starting a programme that would aid its employees to get voluntary COVID-19 vaccination at the company’s office. With the Joe Biden administration making vaccine shots available to all residents ageing 16 and above, Apple has become the first Silicon Valley giant to support America’s mass vaccination drive. Speaking about the ambitious drive, a spokesperson revealed that the tech giant has partnered with drugstore chain Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. as its vendor and would soon open a website for its workers to sign up for appointments.

America, which restarted administering Johnsons & Johnson jab amid reports of blood clots has registered 31,730,950 COVID-19 cases as of now. As of April 24, at least 137,234,889 or 41.3 per cent of the US has received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccines while 91,175,995 or 27.5 per cent of them have been fully vaccinated. As per the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the country has received 286,095,185 doses of vaccines out of which 222,322,230 million have been administered.

Deutsche Bank AG starts inoculation

Last month, tech giant Amazon Inc. started onsite vaccinations for front-line employees, starting in Missouri, Nevada and Kansas. The online retailer announced that it would give $80 to its front line workers with no access to on-site clinics to get COVID-19 vaccines. Deutsche Bank AG earlier this month became the first big bank in New York to say it would offer employees COVID-19 vaccinations at its offices.

Meanwhile, health authorities have pulled all stops to encourage residents to get their jabs. Just recently, they added the distinguished American Museum of Natural History to the list of vaccination sites. All the eligible candidates would be able to register themselves for the mass inoculation process in the Museum’s iconic Milstein Hall of Ocean Life, which is known to highlight the drama of the undersea world. Announcing the news on social media, Mayor of New York City Bill de Blasio wrote, “We’re WHALE-coming #COVID19 vaccines to the American Museum of Natural History!” referring to the gigantic 94-foot blue whale model that hangs right above the vaccine registration spot.

Image Credits: AP/PTI/Representative