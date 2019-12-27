Archaeologists Discover Ancient Mayan Palace Near Mexico's Cancun City

Archaeologists have discovered an ancient palace in Mexico which is believed to be 1000 years old structure. The palace was likely used by Mayan elites and is unearthed in Kuluba, an ancient Mayan city near today's Cancun city in Mexico. The palace was discovered by anthropology experts working for Mexico's National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH).

Ancient Mayan palace

Conservation work is carried out on buildings of Groups A and B; mapping and registration topographic; and the old Rancho Kuluba is preserved, dating from the mid-twentieth century. The structure, 55 meters long, is being investigated along with four other buildings of Group C of the pre-Hispanic Mayan city. Located 35 kilometers southeast of Yucatecan municipality, Kuluba is an archeological zone that advances steadily in its study and recovery of its former splendor.

The staff of Mexico's National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH) is exploring and consolidating the Group C settlements. INAH has also taken up the conservation program to finish the architectural details as part of a project interdisciplinary among specialists in archeology and restoration. The restoration works are financially being supported by the Yucatan state government.

Archaeologist Alfredo Barrera Rubio mentions that the two buildings discovered dates back to the Classic period Late (600–900 AD) and another in the Terminal Classic (850–1050 AD). "It was in the Terminal Classic when Chichen Itza, when it became a metropolis highlighted in the northeast of the current Yucatan, extended its influence on sites such as Kuluba, which, for the data we have and Chichen-type ceramic materials and obsidian from the same sources that provided this Mayan city, we can infer that It became an Itza enclave," Barrera added.

The Mayan civilisation was developed by the Maya peoples of Central America and at its peak between 250 and 900 AD, the Mayan civilization ruled large parts of what is now southern Mexico, Guatemala, Belize, and Honduras.

