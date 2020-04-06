Argentina Orders People To Stay Indoors Till Mid-April Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Seeing the rapid increase in the number of coronavirus infected patients, the Argentina government on April 5 has ordered people to stay at home until mid-April. Earlier the government ordered mandatory confinement where President Alberto Fernandez issued the order to shut down till March 20, for extending it beyond the initial two week period.

No shelters for homeless

Some people have no place to go and they consider putting up on streets as their home. They sleep in square and doorways of the banks and outside the closed shops which have been shut down due to the coronavirus outbreak. As per reports, the homeless said that the municipality shelters have gone overcrowded while the other places of shelter have cases of police officials.

As per reports, the city authorities say that they have plans to shift the homeless to temporary shelters in the sports complex, hotels that are prepared from beforehand to the relief of the other pressure generated on other shelters during the pandemic. The official figures reportedly show that approximately 1,146 people reside on the streets in Buenos Aires in 2019.

Army provides food for poor in Argentina

The armed forces of Argentina have reportedly joined hands to stand firm against the COVID-19 fight with troops making food for thousands of people in impoverished neighbourhoods and setting up a mobile hospital. The army of Argentina has set up massive military range cookers in two of the most poverty hit areas on the outskirts of Buenos Aires from where they can travel further into the neighborhoods in trucks to deliver hundreds of portions of food per day to the needy.

With the rate of poverty more than 35 per cent, according to the latest official figures, many people in Argentina are running from pillar to post, so that several people have resorted to soup kitchens. The number of people asking for food assistance has witnessed an increase from eight million people to 11 million following the government's order of lockdown to help curb the spread of the new coronavirus.

