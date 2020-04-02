How Cristiano Ronaldo Reacted To Paulo Dybala Telling Him He Is 'hated' In Argentina

Paulo Dybala is among the handful of superstars who have played with both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. While Dybala has remained under the shadows of Lionel Messi in Argentina's national side, he remains a key figure for Juventus. Ronaldo is arguably one of the most popular players in world football. However, Dybala revealed, Ronaldo is quite a hated figure in Argentina.

Cristiano Ronaldo hated in Argentina: Dybala reveals Ronaldo's reaction

During an interview for the Argentina national side, Dybala recalled the time when Cristiano Ronaldo stunned him with the way he handled criticism. Paulo Dybala delved into a conversation he had with the Portuguese ace stating, "Once I sat down to talk to him, we were travelling. I said 'look, I'm honest, we in Argentina a little hate you, for your figure, for your way of being, for walking, then you really surprised me because I found something else. He laughed because he said 'I know that's the way it is, but I know how I am, I'm used to being criticised for that.'"

Cristiano Ronaldo hated in Argentina for rivalry with Lionel Messi: Paulo Dybala admits being impressed by Ronaldo

Dybala admitted that he was gladly surprised by Cristiano Ronaldo’s personality. The 26-year-old praised Ronaldo for being an "excellent guy" on and off the field. According to Dybala, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner is always willing to listen, which helps the younger players in the squad.

Ronaldo's first season in Turin was difficult for Dybala as the attacker failed to link up with the Portuguese star for much of the season, resulting in him being benched by then-manager Massimiliano Allegri. However, this season, under head coach Maurizio Sarri, Dybala is once again a key figure for Juventus. The Argentine has linked up well with Ronaldo, helping Juventus hold a slender one-point lead over Lazio in Serie A.

Addressing his newfound success under Sarri, Dybala said, "On the pitch, we may not have had the intensity, but now we are finding a lot of feeling, his movements, his characteristics on the pitch. The first year I did not find him, with my change of position, of being so free throughout the field. I did not succeed in complementing myself with him, being close to him, something that I could work very well this year with Sarri.”

Cristiano Ronaldo workout inspiration during lockdown

Italy remains the worst-affected nation with coronavirus. Dybala himself, along with Juventus teammates Blaise Matuidi and Daniele Rugani tested positive for coronavirus. Meanwhile, Ronaldo remains in quarantine with his family in Madeira, Portugal. The 35-year-old has been active on social media, urging his supporters to also stay active during the lockdown period.

