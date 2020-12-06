Armenia & Azerbaijan Agree To Swap All Prisoners Captured During Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on December 4 agreed to exchange the prisoners of war captured by Armenia’s army and the corpses of the soldiers and victims killed during the military confrontation in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. This came after Russia, which brokered a peace agreement, urged the warring sides Armenia and Azerbaijan to immediately restore the economic and transport ties in the Nagorno-Karabak region, and felicitate the return of the refugees. In a meeting with the Ambassador of Russia to Armenia Sergey Kopyrkin, Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Tigran Avinyan discussed swapping of war captives, launching search operations for missing persons, and the retrieval of the bodies of the victims, the office of the deputy prime minister said in a release.

Today I had a working meeting with President of #Armenian #Parliament Mr. Ararat Mirzoyan. Main issues discussed - exchange of prisoners of war, captives & bodies. The issue needs urgent resolution. pic.twitter.com/jCfBKjMNbw — Arman Tatoyan (@atatoyan) December 3, 2020

The Co-Chair countries remind Armenia and Azerbaijan of their obligation to comply with the requirements of international humanitarian law, in particular with regard to the exchange of prisoners of war and the repatriation of remains — U.S. Mission to OSCE (@usosce) December 3, 2020

Meanwhile, Azerbaijan confirmed its intention to conduct an exchange of prisoners with Armenia on the “all for all” principle, Azerbaijan’s State Commission on Prisoners of War, Hostages and Missing Persons said in a statement. “Azerbaijan stands for the exchange of prisoners and hostages according to the “all for all” principle,” adding, that the nation was in talks with Russia’s peacekeeping military command for handing the military officers that went missing in the combat zone. Avinyan had proposed to the Russian ambassador the “all for all” principle for the immediate return of any war fugitives and prisoners, should they appear during the conflicts in the future. Apart from the POWs, Avinyan appealed for humanitarian assistance to the Artsakh civilians.

Dear compatriots, the last few days have been some of the most difficult in our nation’s history #Armenian people deserve clear explanation regarding the circumstances of ceasefire agreement. I’ve tried to answer these questions in my address to the nation https://t.co/BSGgzxwXdK — Nikol Pashinyan (@NikolPashinyan) November 12, 2020

Here is the testimony of the second mercenary that was captured. Like many others, he was recruited in Syria and transported from Turkey to Azerbaijan to fight against Armenians of #Artsakh https://t.co/X13ukH8XZy — Nikol Pashinyan (@NikolPashinyan) November 3, 2020

500 soldiers' corpses to be identified

An ombudsman of the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic, or the Artsakh Republic, Artak Beglaryan, confirmed in a statement that as many as 60 Karabakh soldiers and 40 civilians were held captive during the war. "The crucial task is to return prisoners. There have been certain progress. In fact, the exchange has been negotiated on the principle of 'all for all’," Armenian PM Pashinyan said in a state press address. He added, that Armenia had expatriated nearly 600 soldiers' corpses, of which, at least 500 were yet to be identified. “ Identification is being conducted on bodies of the compatriots with the use of DNA testing. At least 135 bodies of servicemen have been identified and handed over to their relatives,” Armenian PM informed. “Our armed forces are being deployed along the border,” he stressed, adding, that the soldiers aimed to create a “real border” and not a frontline.

“Karabakh under the control of Azerbaijan” means #Karabakh without Armenians, hence it means genocide. Thus, now more than ever, the int'l community needs to recognize #Artsakh to complete the exercise of the right to remedial secession. #RecognizeArtsakh https://t.co/QYEwFx5SiG — Nikol Pashinyan (@NikolPashinyan) October 31, 2020

The report of @hrw on some inhuman treatment cases of #Armenian war prisoners by #Azerbaijan .

Though the most brutal cases are not included here, but it shows the general picture of systematic #WarCrimes of inhuman treatment.https://t.co/xEwx8CjweP — Artak Beglaryan (@Artak_Beglaryan) December 2, 2020

Based on our credible data & analysis, #Azerbaijan hides many #Armenian war prisoners from @ICRC & relatives.

There are lots of video proofs on inhuman treatment to them on ethnic basis.

All intl monitoring bodies must prevent tortures & #WarCrimes there.@CoE_CPT @UN_HRC etc. — Artak Beglaryan (@Artak_Beglaryan) November 29, 2020

Russian President Vladimir Putin, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, and Armenia's prime minister reached a truce to put end to hostilities and military conflict in the disputed enclave of Nagorno-Karabakh. Russia's defense ministry confirmed in a statement that 1,960 Russian peacekeepers flew from an airbase at Ulyanovsk to be deployed on the front line to guard the Lachin corridor. Both the Armenian and Azerbaijani military transferred the information about prisoners of war to the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), according to sources of Sputnik agency.

(Image Credit: Twitter/Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan)