Armenia Border Clash: Azerbaijan General, Colonel Among 13 Killed

Azebaijan has claimed that one of its general and seven more officers have been killed in a three-day clash against Armenian troops on the countries' border. According to the reports, the border skirmishes between the two South Caucasus nations began on July 12, Sunday. The new losses bring the number of Azerbaijani troops killed to 13. As per reports, Armenia earlier reported five of its soldiers were wounded.

Crossfire between both nations

The conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh has resulted in both nations to involve in clashes and international efforts to settle the conflict have been stalled. Armenian and Azerbaijani forces have frequently engaged in clashes. The current outburst of fighting appears to be the most serious spike in hostilities since 2016 when scores were killed in four days of fighting, as per reports.

According to the reports, Armenian and Azerbaijani troops exchanged fire in the northern section of their border. Officials in both countries are blaming each other for the start of the clash and said that heavy shelling has continued.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Monday accused Azerbaijan of provoking the clashes and warned that it would “bear responsibility for the unpredictable consequences.” Azerbaijani President Ilhan Aliyev denounced what he described as “another provocation of Armenia” and vowed to protect Azerbaijan’s national territory.

Image: AP