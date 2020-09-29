Armenia-Azerbaijan Conflict: European Countries Request UNSC Meeting

Amid the escalating tensions between Armenia and Azerbaijan, several European countries, including Germany, at the UNSC sent an official request for a meeting to be convened to discuss the ongoing clashes between the two countries in the Nagorno-Karabakh region. According to ANI, the official request has been sent out, however, the meeting has not been scheduled.

Since 1991, Armenia and Azerbaijan have been at odds over Nagorno-Karabakh. The land is an ethnic Arminian enclave with Azerbaijan and it lies approximately 50 kilometres from the Armenian border. The region has been out of control of Azerbaijan since the end of the war in 1994, however, both the sides have a heavy military presence along a demilitarized zone separating the region from the rest of the country. Additionally, local soldiers backed by Armenia also occupy some Azerbaijani territory outside the region.

Tensions between the two countries intensified in the breakaway region on September 27, with both the sides accusing each other of carrying out provocations. While Azerbaijan declared martial law in border areas, Armenia declared it across the country and mobilised its male population. Armenia even accused Turkey of meddling in the conflict by sending thousands of mercenaries from Syria, a claim swiftly rejected by Ankara.

Global leaders express concern

Meanwhile, Turkey announced its support for Azerbaijan. France, which has a significant Armenian population, called for an immediate ceasefire and a dialogue. The US President Donald Trump, on the hand, said that they are looking at the situation ‘very strongly’ and ‘we’ll see if we can stop it’. Trump even noted that the US has ‘many good relations’ in that area.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’ spokesperson also expressed ‘extreme concern’ on the same. Guterres’ spokesperson Stephane Dujarric relayed that the UN chief has condemned the use of force and expressed ‘regret’ on the loss of lives on both sides including the civilian population. The UN Sec-Gen not only called for both the nations to halt military operations at Nagorno-Karabakh and resort to negotiations but will be speaking to both the Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Dujarric informed.

