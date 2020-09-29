Armenia Accuses Turkey Of Providing Direct Military Support To Azerbaijan At Karabakh

While the decades-old war between Azerbaijan and Armenia resumed at the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh, Armenia on Monday, September 28 accused Turkey of providing direct military backing to Azerbaijan. The Armenian foreign ministry has said in a statement that Turkey has ‘direct presence on the ground’ with its military experts ‘fighting side by side’ with Azerbaijan which according to Armenia is also using the weapons made by Turkey such as drones and warplanes.

However, Azerbaijan has denied the allegations but Turkey has publicly announced its support for the former after the latest development. But Armenian foreign ministry has noted that situation at the disputed region "clearly indicates" that Armenia is fighting the "Turkish-Azerbaijani alliance".

Armenian MFA said, The Turkish military experts are fighting side by side with Azerbaijan, who are using the Turkish weapons, including UAVs and warplanes. According to credible sources, Turkey is recruiting and transporting foreign terrorist fighters to Azerbaijan. Meanwhile, Turkey provides full political and propaganda support to Azerbaijan at the highest level of its leadership.

Turkey demands Armenia to end 'occupation'

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday, September 28 demanded Armenia to end its ‘occupation’ of the region. What Azerbaijan denotes as its ‘breakaway region’ with the majority of its population being Armenians, Erdogan reportedly said that it was time to put an end to the crisis that initially started with the occupation of Nagorny Karabakh.

In a prepared address in support of Azerbaijan, the Turkish President said that once Armenia “immediately leaves” the territory it is “occupying”, the region will again be peaceful and harmonious. However, both Armenia and Azerbaijan have been at odds for several decades over the territorial dispute that has claimed thousands of lives.

Turkey strongly supports Azerbaijan and has historically poor relations with Armenia. Erdogan has once even blamed Armenia for starting the latest escalation and accused other nations including the US, France, and Russia was addressing the issue poorly. Turkish President reportedly also said that Armenia has done “everything they could not to resolve” the dispute and thus, Azerbaijan “must take matters into its own hands”.

