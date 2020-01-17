Artists Use Sand As Canvas To Honour The Dead Wildlife From Australian Bushfires

Australian artists have used the sand as canvas to highlight the wildfire tragedy and honour all the dead wildlife. They have done incredible work on sand which includes different murals, illustrations, and creations to illustrate the devastating wildfires that have ripped through the nation in the last few months. But one among the artists, have stunned people with his artwork marking all the wildlife that has borne the brunt of the devastating bushfire crisis since September.

Artist pour in their skills

Bushfires have reportedly killed more than a billion animals, ranging from insects to cattle, kangaroo, and koalas. It resulted 'Breathe A Blue Ocean' to immortalise them pouring its skills on a beach using just sands. The artist visited Geelong and South Coast beaches during the raging infernos and managed to create this beautiful and incredibly large picture of a koala.

The crew took some epic shots of it with a drone to show just how large it is. According to Chris Dickman, an ecologist at the University of Sydney, the original figure of 480 million animals was conservative and is from the state of New South Wales.

Wildfires killed half a billion animals

According to the media outlet, the original figure was around half a billion only from the NSW region which did not include bats, frogs or invertebrates. Most of Australia was choked because of the smoke from bushfires. The intense smoke also choked the southern city of Melbourne and as a result disrupted the build-up to next week's Australian Open tennis tournament. However, the thunderstorms that accompanied the rains late night on Wednesday cleared away the smoke and then moved on towards fires in the southern state of Victoria.

