Rain Cheers Bushfire-hit Australia, Netizens Share Glimpses Of 'miraculous Revival'

Rest of the World News

Heavy rain has finally arrived in Australia as the country for months has been ravaged by catastrophic wildfires. Take a look at the reactions of the people.

Rain

Months after horrific fires first started ravaging their way across Australia, heavy rainfall fell across some parts that had been affected by the bushfire bringing respite. Weather forecast also predicts more wet weather in the days to come. The fires in Australia this bushfire season were the worst the country had ever seen and was made worse by Sustained hot weather and rare periods of light rain in the affected areas.

Rains bring hope for the future

The downpour on Thursday brought new hope that that the dozens of fires that are still burning could be brought under control. According to Rural Fire Service of the state of New South Wales, while the fires won't extinguish all the fires they will go a long way towards their containment. A resident, Virginia Conno told local media that she was thrilled and so relieved by the coming of the rains but Australia needs much more rain.

Most of Australia was choked because of the smoke from bushfires. The intense smoke also choked the southern city of Melbourne and as a result disrupted the build-up to next week's Australian Open tennis tournament. But the thunderstorms that accompanied the rains late night on Wednesday cleared away the smoke and then moved on towards fires in the southern state of Victoria.

The rains brought a lot of receipt to the Australian people, take a look at their reactions below. 


