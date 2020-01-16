Rain Cheers Bushfire-hit Australia, Netizens Share Glimpses Of 'miraculous Revival'

Months after horrific fires first started ravaging their way across Australia, heavy rainfall fell across some parts that had been affected by the bushfire bringing respite. Weather forecast also predicts more wet weather in the days to come. The fires in Australia this bushfire season were the worst the country had ever seen and was made worse by Sustained hot weather and rare periods of light rain in the affected areas.

Rains bring hope for the future

The downpour on Thursday brought new hope that that the dozens of fires that are still burning could be brought under control. According to Rural Fire Service of the state of New South Wales, while the fires won't extinguish all the fires they will go a long way towards their containment. A resident, Virginia Conno told local media that she was thrilled and so relieved by the coming of the rains but Australia needs much more rain.

Most of Australia was choked because of the smoke from bushfires. The intense smoke also choked the southern city of Melbourne and as a result disrupted the build-up to next week's Australian Open tennis tournament. But the thunderstorms that accompanied the rains late night on Wednesday cleared away the smoke and then moved on towards fires in the southern state of Victoria.

Read: Australian Open 2020 Draw: Rafael Nadal, Nick Kyrgios Likely To Clash In Round 3

Read: Gordon Ramsay Volunteers At Food Bank In Australia For Bushfire Victims

The rains brought a lot of receipt to the Australian people, take a look at their reactions below.

What a miraculous revival in a rain after a fire in Australia! 😟🍂🍁#PrayForAustralia 🙏 pic.twitter.com/9YJk8EPicH — j a m i e (@its_jamie9) January 9, 2020

BREAKING NEWS!!



Downpours of rain in Australia have already extinguished 32 bushfires and the number of blazes have fallen from 120 to 88. #PrayForAustralia 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/sNguCgVSiV — Robert Downey Jr UK (@downeysduckling) January 16, 2020

Thousands have turned up in the rain in Melbourne to protest Australia's terrible climate inaction and @ScottMorrisonMP's woeful leadership. #ClimateEmergency pic.twitter.com/w2bsXXAwgy — Rose Powell (@rosepowell) January 10, 2020

Australia Finally Receives Long-Awaited Rain That Puts Out Over 30 Bushfires https://t.co/5dgYlbKIT0 pic.twitter.com/nxLzSca5kS — Mohsin Sheikh (@itsmohsinsheikh) January 16, 2020

Rain in NSW, Australia!!!!! Thank the lord! Hopefully it helps with the fires! via /r/pics https://t.co/AfDNW36rQb pic.twitter.com/4MWJzDpXks — Bomb Voyage | Le Pig-al Patrol (@v0y4ge) January 16, 2020

Yes @Sysngn. It's pouring rain at the moment in my little corner of this beautiful place called Australia.❤️



PS. Like you say: "Drought and fires one day and flooding the next. Why would you want to live anywhere else. I love my country. The best place on earth." — Marian (@Marian_Writer) January 16, 2020



Read: Blind Labrador Abandoned On Streets Looking For Forever Home In Australia

Read: Australian Student Says He Was Kidnapped By Secret Police In North Korea