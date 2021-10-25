As China Marks 50 Years At UN, Taiwan's Rights Still Kept At Bay Even Post Taiwan-US Meet

Fifty years ago on October 25, the United Nations had expelled Taiwan, officially the Republic of China (ROC), by a vote of the General Assembly. Taiwan had been replaced by China, officially the People's Republic of China (PRC), as it had seized power in Beijing at the end of the civil war of the country in 1949, reported Al Jazeera. The ROC government had reached the island of Taiwan with refugees as the communists took control. However, China continued to hold the seat at the UN and was a permanent member of the UN Security Council with veto power.

Taiwan remains out of the UN

The ROC had stated that they would return by the 1970s, however, the UN members were of the view that the government no longer represented the people across the Taiwan street, reported Al Jazeera. Under Resolution 2758, the UN General Assembly "recognises that the representative of the Government of the People's Republic of China is the sole legal representative of China in the United Nations", according to the Embassy of China in the UAE. The “Resolution on Admitting Peking,” also known as Resolution 2758 was finally passed in the General Assembly after years of effort. Since then, Resolution 2758 has become one of the most defining documents in Taiwan’s modern history.

In the 1950s, non-aligned countries and more neutral third parties recognised the People's Republic of China. In 1964, France recognised the PRC and many of its former colonies in Africa followed the French authorities, reported Al Jazeera. By October 1971, the ROC had been expelled from the United Nations. Taiwan seeks to return to the UN, even as an observer. However, during the weekend, the Chinese authorities reiterated Resolution 2758 that recognised "one China". Meanwhile, during the weekend, US and Taiwan officials discussed supporting Taiwan in its "meaningful" participation in the UN.

US & Taiwan discuss UN participation

On October 22, 2021, the US State Department had revealed that the American Institute in Taiwan and the Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office (TECRO) convened high-level representatives of the US Department of State and the Taiwan Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The officials met virtually on expanding Taiwan’s participation at the United Nations, as per the US State Department press release. The discussion between US and Taiwan officials was focussed on "supporting Taiwan’s ability to participate meaningfully at the UN."

The officials discussed the contribution of Taiwan to address international issues, including "global challenges, global public health, the environment and climate change, development assistance, technical standards, and economic cooperation." During the discussion, the American participants reiterated the commitment of the US to "Taiwan’s meaningful participation at the World Health Organization." Furthermore, the US participants highlighted the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change.

Image: AP