As COVID Vaccination Begins, Britons Gush Over One William Shakespeare; Here's Why

Social media was on cloud nine on Tuesday as the day began with a much-awaited vaccination drive in the United Kingdom, which made the country first in the world to vaccinate people outside of a trial. However, what made the day even more special was the name of the second person and the first male in the UK to get vaccinated. Netizens were thrilled as they got to know that the name of the 81-year-old man from Warwickshire is William Shakespeare, an English novelist who coincidentally was from the same county as his 21st-century name-mate.

As soon as the news went viral, people in England and from all over the world started sharing their reactions on social media. British Health Secretary Matt Hankock became emotional after hearing the news as he appeared on Good Morning Britain to talk about the vaccination drive. A BBC journalist named Hugh Pym shared the picture of William Shakespeare taking a shot at University Hospital Coventry. The post has so far garnered more than 22,000 likes and over a thousand comments with most users unable over with the name.

UK's vaccination drive

The British regulators approved Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine on December 2, making way for the first vaccination drive in the West. The UK has set-up over 50 vaccination centres across the country and has also issued guidance for health practitioners about the coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccination programme. High-risk groups including doctors and other frontline workers have been prioritised for the vaccination drive that is being run by the National Health Service (NHS).

People with underlying health conditions, children, and pregnant women have been left out of the vaccination drive in the United Kingdom due to no data on the safety of COVID-19 vaccines on these groups. The government has reportedly received 8,00,000 doses of Pfizer's vaccine, which should be enough for 4,00,000 people given the two-dose process recommended by the firm. As per reports, the UK is expected to receive additional doses of the vaccine by the end of this year.

