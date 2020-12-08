IN PICS | UK Rolls Out First COVID-19 Vaccine Doses Under Mass Vaccination Programme

Quick links:
The UK is the 1st country to start a mass vaccination program after British regulators last week authorized the use of a COVID-19 shot developed by US drugmaker Pfizer and Germany’s BioNTech.
NHS is set to create history by undertaking the biggest immunisation campaign at 50 hospital hubs. The programme will ramp up further in the coming weeks as the 1st set of doses arrive from Belgium.
Margaret Keenan, a 90-year-old woman from Northern Ireland became the first person in the world to receive the Pfizer’BioNTech vaccine on December 8.
People aged 80 and above, those working in care homes, as well as NHS workers will be first in line to receive the “life-saving jab”.
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has hailed the moment as a “huge step forward” and dubbed the day as “V-Day” or Vaccine Day in Britain. He also warned that mass vaccination will take time.
Since the Pfizer vaccine got approval from UK’s MHRA last week, the NHS workers have been working around the clock to manage the large-scale logistical challenge of rolling out the vaccine.
“We still have a long road ahead of us, but this marks the route out,” British Health Secretary Matt Hancock told the BBC.