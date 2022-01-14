As North Korea Conducts 3rd Missile Test In Last 10 Days, Japan Expresses Grave Concern

As North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles into its eastern sea, Japan condemned the move and expressed grave concerns over it. This is the third such missile launched by the North in the past ten days. Meanwhile, expressing displeasure over the same, Chief Cabinet secretary, Hirokazu Matsuno, asserted that repeated firings of ballistic missiles by the North poses a "serious problem" to the international community, Kyodo News reported on Friday. Further, the spokesman said there were no immediate reports of damage being caused by the latest launch.

"At 14:55 local time (05:55 GMT) on Friday, the Japan Coast Guard issued a warning about a possible missile launch by North Korea. Minutes later, it reported that what could be a ballistic missile fired by Pyongyang, fell. After the alleged missile launch, Japan set up a Government crisis response centre," Matsuno said while addressing a press briefing after the launch.

"North Korea's repeated missile tests are a serious problem and pose a threat not only to Japan but to the region and the entire international community," he added.

Meanwhile, Japanese Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi said that the missile got landed near the country's eastern coast and outside Japan's exclusive economic zone in the Sea of Japan, reported Kyodo News. Not just Nobuo Kishi, Japan Prime Minister Fumio Kishida made similar allegations where he asserted that the officials have been checking the safety of ships and aircraft around Japan. However, he added the officials did not find any immediate reports of disruptions or damage. "It is extremely regrettable that North Korea has continued to fire," missiles so soon after the UN Security Council discussed its response to the North’s earlier launch, Kishida said.

Japanese PM directs officials to prepare for the worst situation

Earlier on January 11, when North Korea's supreme leader Kim Jon-un fired the second blastic missile, the Japanese Prime Minister directed the concerned officials to strengthen monitoring of North Korea's military activities. He also directed the ministers and administrators to make the utmost steps to gather details on the blastoff while ensuring the safety of planes and vessels in and around Japan. Kishida also ordered to prepare their resources to avert an emergency-like situation, reported Kyodo News.

Image: Twitter/@MatsunoHirokazu/AP